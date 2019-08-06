Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. crude output in 2019 slightly below previous forecast - EIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil output is expected to rise 1.28 million barrels per day to 12.27 million bpd this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report, slightly lowering its annual growth forecast from 1.40 bpd last month.

The agency increased its forecast for production growth in 2020 to 990,000 bpd from 900,000 bpd previously.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.77% 59.54 Delayed Quote.12.67%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD -1.27% 12.46 End-of-day quote.38.00%
WTI 0.42% 54.36 Delayed Quote.19.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48pChina Digs In to Outlast U.S. in Trade Dispute -- Update
DJ
12:45pWESTERN GROWERS : Applications Now Open for AgSharks Startup Pitch Competition to Win $250,000 Minimum Investment
PU
12:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Regain Ground, Yuan Stabilizes
DJ
12:41pEuropean earnings seen falling in the second and third quarters - Refinitiv
RE
12:36pTrump vows to help farmers as China halts U.S. agricultural purchases
RE
12:25pBANCA D'ITALIA : Strong customer authentication is adopted for card-based online payments
PU
12:24pU.S. crude output in 2019 slightly below previous forecast - EIA
RE
12:17pU.S. labor market slowing as job openings, hiring fall
RE
12:15pU.S. EIA cuts 2019 world oil demand growth forecast
RE
12:10pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA, Morocco coordinate efforts to make Africa's voice better heard on SDGs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD : ISRAEL CHEMICALS : Sirius Minerals suspends crucial $500 million bond sale, shares plun..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi talks Universal with Tencent to tap music revival
3Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy
5L'ORÉAL : L'OREAL : Nivea growth slows but Beiersdorf confirms 2019 outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group