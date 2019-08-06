U.S. crude output in 2019 slightly below previous forecast - EIA
08/06/2019 | 12:24pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil output is expected to rise 1.28 million barrels per day to 12.27 million bpd this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report, slightly lowering its annual growth forecast from 1.40 bpd last month.
The agency increased its forecast for production growth in 2020 to 990,000 bpd from 900,000 bpd previously.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Richard Chang)