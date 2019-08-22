Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by China's interference in Vietnam oil and gas activity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 11:58am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday it is deeply concerned about China's interference in oil and gas activities in waters claimed by Vietnam, saying this called into serious question Beijing's commitment to peaceful resolution of maritime disputes.

A State Department statement said China’s redeployment of a government-owned survey vessel, together with armed escorts, into waters off Vietnam on Aug. 13 was "an escalation by Beijing in its efforts to intimidate other claimants out of developing resources in the South China Sea."

Vietnam, which has developed increasingly close ties with Washington given shared concerns about China, has demanded that Beijing remove the vessel amid a month-long standoff in waters seen as a potential global flashpoint.

The Haiyang Dizhi 8 first entered waters that Vietnam claims as its exclusive economic zone in July and appeared to conduct a seismic survey. It left the area on Aug. 7 and returned a week later escorted by Chinese coast guard vessels.

The State Department said that in recent weeks China had taken "a series of aggressive steps to interfere" with long-standing economic activities in the South China Sea by rival claimants to the disputed waters from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

It said Beijing's aim was "to coerce them to reject partnerships with foreign oil and gas firms, and to work only with China’s state-owned enterprises." It said China was pressuring Vietnam over its work with a Russian energy firm and other international partners.

"China’s actions undermine regional peace and security, impose economic costs on Southeast Asian states by blocking their access to an estimated $2.5 trillion in unexploited hydrocarbon resources," it said.

The State Department said U.S. energy firms had interests in the South China Sea and Washington was "committed to bolstering the energy security of our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region and in ensuring uninterrupted regional oil and gas production for the global market."U.S. warships have conducted periodic "freedom of navigation" operations in the South China Sea to challenge China's claim to nearly all of the strategic waterway.

Beijing's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said last month that maritime problems involving Vietnam should not interfere with their ties.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Howard Goller)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESCORTS LIMITED -3.73% 432.65 End-of-day quote.-34.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.99% 59.85 Delayed Quote.10.34%
WTI -1.18% 55.3 Delayed Quote.23.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29pTrump talks up economy, talks down Fed amid mixed data
RE
12:28pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Statistics - Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail – June 2019
PU
12:23pROBERT MENENDEZ : Menendez, Rep. Soto Lead Bicameral Letter Requesting HUD to Immediately Publish Disaster Recovery Funds Disbursement Requirements for Puerto Rico and U.S.VI
PU
12:23pLATHAM & WATKINS LLP : Advises Pembina Pipeline Corp. in US$4.35B Acquisition
PU
12:20pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing, grappling with uneven 737 supply chain, targets 52/month in February - sources
RE
12:17pU.S. Government Bonds Send Warning About Slowing Growth
DJ
12:12pCorrection to Apparel Companies Fear Tariffs
DJ
12:11pChina blames Canada for difficulties in relationship, demands Huawei exec be freed
RE
12:10pPompeo tells Trudeau that U.S. officials are focusing on release of two Canadians in China
RE
12:09pFed's Powell, under pressure, likely to stick to 'mid-cycle' message
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : shares fall despite 79% first half earnings jump
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
4GSK's long acting HIV injection gets boost from study
5LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group