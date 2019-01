The talks are going on well so far, Winberg, who is also U.S. assistant secretary for fossil energy, told reporters in Beijing where U.S. officials were negotiating with their Chinese counterparts.

The meetings are the first face-to-face talks since U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in December to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has buffeted global financial markets.

(Reporting by Dominque Patton in Beijing; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Mark Heinrich)