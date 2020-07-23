U.S. derivatives rule completes Dodd Frank, clarifies regulator's role

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - A new derivatives rule should
clear up any uncertainty about U.S. regulators' role in
transactions involving foreign banks and foreign counterparties
and so avoid clashes with other watchdogs, a senior U.S.
regulatory official said on Thursday.
The rule is due to be formally adopted later on Thursday and
reflects seven-year old guidance on regulating cross-border
derivatives transactions.
It also marks completion of implementing fundamental reforms
set out in the U.S. Dodd Frank Act passed in the aftermath of
the 2007-09 global financial crisis that was fuelled by opacity
in the multitrillion-dollar derivatives market.
"This week is a big bullet for us to fire in the sense we
will have closed the book on Dodd Frank," said Joshua Sterling,
director of swap dealer and intermediary oversight at the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
"I am optimistic that we will have a period of less rule
writing and more oversight," he told Reuters.
The new rule will clear up any confusion over to what extent
the CFTC will regulate a transaction involving traders at a
foreign bank in New York in a swap that has both its
counterparties outside the United States.
"We are now very clear that the involvement of those folks
in New York will not result in that trade triggering more of our
swap dealer requirements," Sterling said.
"I am optimistic that will provide great certainty to
non-U.S. financial services companies that have a real presence
in New York."
It is a sign of how the U.S. regulator is willing to defer
to regulators outside the United States, such as in Europe and
Japan.
It follows a decision by the European Union to avoid
trapping U.S. clearing houses in the crosshairs of new rules on
EU derivatives investors using foreign clearers. The original
rules had provoked a threat of retaliation by the CFTC.
"We are optimistic that all international issues are being
handled appropriately and with good intentions on all sides, and
we believe that will continue," Sterling said.
