Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. derivatives rule completes Dodd Frank, clarifies regulator's role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:00am EDT

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - A new derivatives rule should clear up any uncertainty about U.S. regulators' role in transactions involving foreign banks and foreign counterparties and so avoid clashes with other watchdogs, a senior U.S. regulatory official said on Thursday.

The rule is due to be formally adopted later on Thursday and reflects seven-year old guidance on regulating cross-border derivatives transactions.

It also marks completion of implementing fundamental reforms set out in the U.S. Dodd Frank Act passed in the aftermath of the 2007-09 global financial crisis that was fuelled by opacity in the multitrillion-dollar derivatives market.

"This week is a big bullet for us to fire in the sense we will have closed the book on Dodd Frank," said Joshua Sterling, director of swap dealer and intermediary oversight at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

"I am optimistic that we will have a period of less rule writing and more oversight," he told Reuters.

The new rule will clear up any confusion over to what extent the CFTC will regulate a transaction involving traders at a foreign bank in New York in a swap that has both its counterparties outside the United States.

"We are now very clear that the involvement of those folks in New York will not result in that trade triggering more of our swap dealer requirements," Sterling said.

"I am optimistic that will provide great certainty to non-U.S. financial services companies that have a real presence in New York."

It is a sign of how the U.S. regulator is willing to defer to regulators outside the United States, such as in Europe and Japan.

It follows a decision by the European Union to avoid trapping U.S. clearing houses in the crosshairs of new rules on EU derivatives investors using foreign clearers. The original rules had provoked a threat of retaliation by the CFTC.

"We are optimistic that all international issues are being handled appropriately and with good intentions on all sides, and we believe that will continue," Sterling said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aGerman Consumer Sentiment Set to Continue Steady Recovery in August -GfK
DJ
02:09aItaly's BPER to play active role in banking consolidation after Intesa-UBI deal - CEO to paper
RE
02:03aOil inches up, but concerns over demand recovery cap gains
RE
02:00aIndia working on production linked incentives for 4-5 sectors
RE
02:00aU.S. derivatives rule completes Dodd Frank, clarifies regulator's role
RE
01:51aAustralia, facing 'harsh reality' of pandemic, braces for biggest postwar deficit
RE
01:27aTonga asks China to restructure heavy debt load
RE
01:26aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Proposal to allow continued cooperation on fuel supply security measures
PU
01:24aItaly approves new deficit hike to help coronavirus-hit economy
RE
01:20aSigns of farm 'revolution' in India as coronavirus prompts change
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2TESLA, INC. : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
3MULLEN GROUP LTD. : MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
4NEXA RESOURCES S.A. : NEXA RESOURCES S A : Announces the Execution of a New Loan Agreement
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER N : Q2 sales beat estimates, to separate part of tea business into new entity
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group