Aug 26 (Reuters) - The American Medical Association (AMA) urged the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday to ensure transparency in the development process of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter, the AMA asked that physicians should be informed of the FDA's plan for review of potential vaccine candidates. (https://bit.ly/32qMjAl) (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)