Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. drops agriculture demand from NAFTA talks - Mexico farm lobby

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2018 | 11:30pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The flags of Canada Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference of NAFTA talks in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States has dropped a contentious demand from the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement to impose restrictions on Mexican agricultural exports, Mexico's top farm lobby said on Sunday.

Talks to rework the 24-year-old pact are entering a crucial phase and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said outstanding bilateral issues between Mexico and the United States could be resolved by the middle of this week.

Much of the renegotiation, which has gone on for more than a year, has focused on revamping rules for the automotive industry. The U.S. government wants the rules changed to try to secure more business for American manufacturing workers.

Another divisive issue has been a proposal by the Trump administration to put seasonal curbs on some agricultural exports to the United States. But a senior executive at Mexico's National Agricultural Council (CNA) said that had been dropped.

"Our U.S. counterparts tell us that ... the United States has decided to withdraw (the proposal) from the table," Mario Andrade, CNA vice president for foreign trade, told Reuters.

Mexico's Economy Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Andrade's remarks. A spokeswoman for the office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Andrade said the move followed a lobbying effort that sought to show that the "seasonality" demand stood to benefit a small fraction of U.S. agricultural producers while putting many other U.S. farmers at risk from Mexican retaliation.

The withdrawal of the seasonality measure would allow U.S. and Mexican negotiators to focus on the remaining outstanding issues when they reconvene for talks this week.

Officials say that Canada, which has not taken part in the latest talks while the United States and Mexico resolve their differences, could soon be asked back to the negotiating table.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Dave Graham and Peter Cooney)

By Sharay Angulo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32pGreece exits final bailout successfully - ESM
RE
11:30pU.S. drops agriculture demand from NAFTA talks - Mexico farm lobby
RE
11:21pESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Greece successfully concludes ESM programme
PU
10:06pQATAR CENTRAL BANK : Central Bank of Republic of Turkey Sign Currency Swap Agreement
PU
09:08pWith recession looming, Argentina's Macri lacks options to defend peso
RE
08:18pIran lawmakers target Rouhani's finance minister as sanctions bite
RE
08:02pGreece under tight watch post-bailout, can be a 'success story' - ESM
RE
05:28pIran says no OPEC member can take over its share of oil exports
RE
03:54pECB on course to normalise monetary policy - Bundesbank chief tells paper
RE
01:15pCanada's Auto Capital Caught in Crossfire of Trade Dispute
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon's No Bargain. Here's Why Investors Keep Buying
2TESLA : TESLA : Tucson Electric Power customers may see new rate for energy-storage systems
3SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : founder gives 1 million pounds to campaign for second Brexit vote
4IRAN SAYS IT IS SEEKING SOLUTION TO SELL OIL AND TRANSFER REVENUES: IRNA
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Italy to launch infrastructure plan in September - official

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.