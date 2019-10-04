Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. duties on French wine are bad news for all, exporters say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - The U.S. decision to impose tariffs on French wines will penalise American consumers who will see a sharp rise in prices while severely hurting French producers on their largest export market, exporters said on Thursday.

The United States has said it will impose 25% duties on an array of European foodstuffs as part of Washington's response to illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

The announcement came after the World Trade Organization gave Washington a green light to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion (£6.10 billion) worth of EU goods annually in the long-running case.

"We feel hijacked by these retaliatory measures that go against free trade," French wine exporters' federation FEVS Chairman Antoine Leccia told reporters.

The higher tariffs would immediately raise prices by $5 to $10 per bottle. To avoid losing market shares, exporters may need to cut prices, which will threaten many producers, Leccia said.

French wine exports to the United States totalled $1 billion in 2018, or about 20% of total exports. Champagne is not targeted by the extra duties.

Of this, Bordeaux wines accounted for more than a fourth of exports, followed by closely by the Bourgogne and Beaujolais origins.

Wine bottles sold at prices below $30 would be first hit because the higher price would prompt consumers to turn to cheaper wines from other origins, Leccia said.

"We can expect significant fall in sales that could be as much as 50% for wines below $15 because it will be very easy to turn to a Chilean or an Italian wine," he said.

FEVS called on French and European Union authorities to negotiate and find a solution to the dispute, that comes just as exporters are stepping up preparations for a possible departure of the United Kingdom from the EU without a deal.

"It’s bad news, especially at a time when we already have to deal with Brexit. Dark clouds are gathering on the horizon."

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:39pSacklers reaped up to $13 billion from OxyContin maker, U.S. states say
RE
06:37pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : Shale Natural Gas Production Expected to Keep Growing
PU
06:31pU.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
RE
06:30pPG&E says it has $34.45 billion in debt financing for reorganization
RE
06:28pU.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
RE
06:20pUAW sees 'good progress' on key issues to try to resolve GM strike
RE
06:18pOil-rich Venezuela and Russia come to aid of ally Cuba, but its energy woes persist
RE
06:17pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : NEFB Suggests Cattle Market Reforms to USDA
PU
06:17pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : Trump Administration Acts on Ethanol, Biofuels
PU
05:54pTesla automated parking problems seen liability of app 'driver' for now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
2RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain
4AMARC RESOURCES LTD. : AMARC RESOURCES : Announces Grant of Stock Option to Director and Officer of the Compan..
5ENGIE : ENGIE : Anheuser-Busch to Deploy 21 BYD Electric Trucks as Part of State-Wide Commitment to Sustainabl..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group