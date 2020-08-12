U.S. economy does not need a lot more stimulus -White House adviser

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy appears to
be entering a self-sustaining recovery and does not need a big
dose of stimulus from another coronavirus relief bill, a top
White House economic adviser said on Wednesday.
"The numbers are coming in very, very nicely," National
Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox Business
Network, adding that data suggested a jump in COVID-19 cases
over the summer put only "a slight restraint on the economy."
Asked if that meant a stalemate in talks over another relief
bill would hurt the economy, Kudlow said: "I don't think so." He
said he believed only "targeted money" was needed now.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Kudlow declined to
comment specifically on the status of the stalled talks between
the Republican administration and Democrats on Capitol Hill, but
he suggested the White House had little appetite for a big bill.
He said executive actions taken by U.S. President Donald
Trump over the weekend to defer payroll taxes and provide
federal aid to the unemployed would give the economy a shot in
the arm.
"The executive orders provide considerable assistance and
economic growth incentives," Kudlow told Fox Business. "So, we
can stay with that as we are entering what I think is a
self-sustaining economic recovery."
Experts said Trump's actions would do little to boost the
economy even if he can overcome legal questions about his
decision to sidestep Congress.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Jonathan Landay in Washington
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)