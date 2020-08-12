Log in
U.S. economy does not need a lot more stimulus -White House adviser

08/12/2020 | 12:12pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy appears to be entering a self-sustaining recovery and does not need a big dose of stimulus from another coronavirus relief bill, a top White House economic adviser said on Wednesday.

"The numbers are coming in very, very nicely," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network, adding that data suggested a jump in COVID-19 cases over the summer put only "a slight restraint on the economy."

Asked if that meant a stalemate in talks over another relief bill would hurt the economy, Kudlow said: "I don't think so." He said he believed only "targeted money" was needed now.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Kudlow declined to comment specifically on the status of the stalled talks between the Republican administration and Democrats on Capitol Hill, but he suggested the White House had little appetite for a big bill.

He said executive actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend to defer payroll taxes and provide federal aid to the unemployed would give the economy a shot in the arm.

"The executive orders provide considerable assistance and economic growth incentives," Kudlow told Fox Business. "So, we can stay with that as we are entering what I think is a self-sustaining economic recovery."

Experts said Trump's actions would do little to boost the economy even if he can overcome legal questions about his decision to sidestep Congress. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Jonathan Landay in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

