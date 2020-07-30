Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. economy likely suffered historic plunge in second quarter; outlook murky as COVID-19 cases surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen wearing a mask while organizing merchandise at a Walmart store, in North Brunswick, New Jersey

The U.S. economy likely contracted at its steepest pace since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed consumer and business spending, potentially wiping out more than five years of growth.

The bulk of the historic plunge in gross domestic product expected to be reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday occurred in April when activity almost ground to an abrupt halt after restaurants, bars and factories among others were shuttered in mid-March to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Though activity picked up starting in May, momentum has slowed amid a resurgence in new cases of the illness, especially in the densely populated South and West regions where authorities in hard-hit areas are closing businesses again or pausing reopenings. That has tempered hopes of a sharp rebound in growth in the third quarter.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday acknowledged the slowdown in activity. The U.S. central bank kept interest rates near zero and pledged to continue pumping money into the economy.

"The bottom fell out of the economy in the second quarter," said Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "The outlook is not very good. Americans are not behaving well in terms of social distancing, the infection rate is unacceptably high and that means economic growth cannot gain any traction."

Gross domestic product probably collapsed at a 34.1% annualized rate last quarter, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That would be the deepest decline in output since the government started keeping records in 1947.

The drop in GDP would be more than triple the previous all-time decline of 10% in the second quarter of 1958. On a non-annualized basis, GDP likely tumbled 10.6%. The economy contracted 5% in the first quarter.

"The forecast implies that the level of real GDP actually fell by roughly 11% in the first two quarters of 2020," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP in Jersey City. "If so, that would wipe out more than five years of growth, and pull real GDP back to its levels last seen in the middle of 2014, at least as currently reported."

With the second-quarter GDP report, the government will publish revisions to data going back five years. The economy slipped into recession in February.

The plunge in GDP and faltering recovery could put pressure on the White House and Congress to agree on a second stimulus package. President Donald Trump, whose opinion poll numbers have tanked as he struggles to manage the pandemic, economic crisis and protests over racial injustice three months before the Nov. 3 election, said on Wednesday he was in no hurry.

SEA OF RED

Economists say without the historic fiscal package of nearly $3 trillion, the economic contraction would have been deeper. The package offered companies help paying wages and gave millions of unemployed Americans a weekly $600 supplement, which expires on Saturday. Many companies have exhausted their loans.

This, together with the sky-rocketing coronavirus infections is keeping layoffs elevated.

A report from the Labor Department on Thursday is expected to show new claims for unemployment benefits increased to 1.45 million in the week ending July 25 from 1.416 million in the prior period, according to a Reuters survey.

Should the GDP estimate meet expectations, output would be down 11.5% from its peak before the recession to the lowest point during the downturn, underscoring the magnitude of the economic crisis. The economy contracted 4% peak to trough during the Great Recession.

"This is on a par with the downturn experienced as World War Two concluded, but that occurred over three years, not two quarters, as is happening today," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING in New York. "Financial markets have priced in a vigorous recovery. I fear there could be more stumbling blocks to come."

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-third of the U.S. economy, is expected to have contracted at the same margin as GDP in the second quarter. Major retailers, including JC Penney and Neiman Marcus, have filed for bankruptcy.

A similar pace of decline is anticipated in business investment. Boeing Co on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and slashed production on its widebody programs. The pandemic has also crushed oil prices, leading to deep cuts in shale oil production and layoffs.

The housing market was also likely not spared. Despite the record fiscal package, a historic drop is expected in government spending, driven by state and local governments, whose budgets have been decimated in the fight against coronavirus.

"The significant fiscal stimulus primarily shows up as transfer payments to facilitate consumer and business spend, rather than government spending," said Alexander Lin, a U.S. economist at Bank of America Securities in New York.

Disruptions to global trade depressed exports and imports. Though a smaller import bill is positive for GDP, it cut inventories, leading to a drawdown of stocks by businesses and likely dragging output.

By Lucia Mutikani
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 3.74% 25.27 Delayed Quote.-28.25%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.83% 166.01 Delayed Quote.-47.56%
WTI -0.15% 41.215 Delayed Quote.-32.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aHanoi authorities say will conduct mass testing of 21,000 people who have recently been in danang following virus outbreak there
RE
12:22aU.S. economy likely suffered historic plunge in second quarter; outlook murky as COVID-19 cases surge
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aGlobalization Partners announces plans to hire as it establishes European headquarters in Galway
PU
12:15aDEPARTMENT OF JOBS AND INNOVATION OF I : IDA Ireland says existing FDI in Ireland is resilient but not immune to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
12:11aOil holds steady as virus concerns weigh on demand hopes
RE
12:01aSouth Korea's Celltrion gets UK approval for trials of COVID-19 antibody drug
RE
07/29CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec donates medical supplies to Algerian Ministry of Health
PU
07/29China Moves to Boost Exports, Foreign Investment
DJ
07/29Australia, NZ dlrs climb tantalisingly close to major chart targets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3Asian stocks rise, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed
4QUALCOMM, INC. : QUALCOMM : forecasts sales above estimates, settles dispute with Huawei
5BHP GROUP : BHP : South Flank modules make highway history
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group