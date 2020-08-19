U.S. economy rebounding strongly; fresh aid coming to unemployed - Kudlow

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is
rebounding "very, very strongly," and fresh federal aid will
reach unemployed Americans in the next week or two, White House
economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday, shaking off
concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, defended a
reduction in the unemployment supplement to $300 from $600,
saying stimulus measures should be reduced slowly as the economy
strengthens.
"I think the economy is on a self-sustaining recovery and
it's a V-shaped recovery," he said. "We're seeing terrific
numbers."
Asked about concerns that a second wave of coronavirus
infections this autumn and winter could derail the recovery,
Kudlow said: "The hope is that the decline in cases and
fatalities will continue. That's the great hope."
He said the number of infections should continue to decline
since more Americans were now using face masks, maintaining
social distancing and regularly washing their hands.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on
Wednesday reported 5,460,429 cases of the novel coronavirus in
the country, an increase of 39,318 from its previous count, and
said the number of deaths had risen by 1,172 to 171,012.
Kudlow said the White House was looking at different ways to
ensure that the payroll tax cut called for by President Donald
Trump would be forgiven.
"As far as the payback is concerned, ... you could stretch
that out over a long period of time," Kudlow told reporters. "So
the payback won't be immediate and no one will be hurt."
He said the payback could occur over five to eight years
since the budget window was 10 years. The amount in question was
roughly $1,100 per worker for four months, he said.
