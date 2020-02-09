Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 05:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Dump trucks haul coal and sediment at the Black Butte coal mine outside Rock Springs, Wyoming, U.S.

U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Friday that Canada and Mexico could help export U.S. coal to Asia to get around the blocking of shipments by West Coast states concerned about the impact of the fuel on climate change.

Brouillette said he expects the two U.S. neighbors will offer opportunities to export coal in talks that could be facilitated by the new North American trade agreement, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, that President Donald Trump signed last month.

"That’s why the USMCA was so important," Brouillette said at an Atlantic Council event in Washington. "We hope to work more collaboratively with both Mexico and Canada to find export facilities to get the coal from Wyoming," and other states in the U.S. West to Asia and other global markets.

Wyoming is a top U.S. coal producing state, but its exports have been hampered.

The states of California, Washington and Oregon have blocked permits for coal ports on concerns about coal's impact on climate change. Some U.S. lawmakers have complained about a lack of environmental standards in the USMCA.

"Nonetheless it's not going to prevent the administration from working with our colleagues in Canada and Mexico to look for those types of opportunities," Brouillette said.

He said he met with Jason Kenney, the conservative premier of the Western Canadian province of Alberta, on Thursday. "We had a very wide ranging and extensive conversation about that very topic. I think there is a lot of interest in doing this on the part of the Canadians," he said.

Kenney's spokeswoman Christine Myatt said Canada's "ports and rail are Constitutionally under federal authority, as is bilateral cross-border trade."

The West Coast Canadian province of British Columbia already exports some U.S. coal. If there was an agreement between Washington and Ottawa to boost shipments, the coal would likely be sent through Alberta to a port in British Columbia.

The office of Mexico's Energy Secretary Rocio Nahle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's administration has been trying to help coal mining companies which are suffering amid a glut of cheap natural gas. U.S. coal-fired electricity output last year fell to the lowest level since 1975.

Brouillette said the Energy Department will direct up to $64 million in funding for research and development into more efficient coal plants. Brouillette also said some types of coal could be processed to remove minerals for electric batteries that are in demand for electric vehicles and storing renewable power.

By Timothy Gardner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:45aU.S.-China Trade War Reshaped Global Commerce
DJ
05:45aWildfires Will Test Australia's Leading Streak Without a Recession
DJ
05:44aU.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
RE
05:15aChina to help key industries to return to work as soon as possible - CCTV
RE
05:15aUnexplained Trading in Pound Last Month Wasn't a First
DJ
05:13aWORLD BANK : to support 1,200 Women-Owned Businesses in Bangladesh
PU
05:08aAnti-Huawei UK lawmakers conducting 'witch-hunt' - Chinese ambassador
RE
04:56aChina coronavirus putting more pressure on pork supplies, prices - official
RE
04:18aROUTE CUTS INTENDED TO MAKE SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS SUSTAINABLE : rescue team
RE
03:33aFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Family Traditions Meat Company Recalls Ready-to-Eat Meat Stick Products Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria
2LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Service Notice
3HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : VIRUS TO WEIGH ON SERVICES, EXPORTS FROM FEBRUARY: South Korean government think tank
4U.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
5SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED : SYDNEY AIRPORT : Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group