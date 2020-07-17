U.S. energy secretary signs initial agreement with India to store oil in U.S. reserve
U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Friday he has signed a preliminary agreement with Indian officials on plans for India to store crude oil in the U.S. emergency oil reserve.
Brouillette told reporters in a teleconference, along with India Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, that officials will discuss details about the possibility of storing oil in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the next few weeks and months.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi)