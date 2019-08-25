Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. equity futures reopen lower, U.S.-China trade relations at new low ebb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 06:23pm EDT
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dropped when electronic trading resumed on Sunday, with trade relations between the United States and China appearing to reach a new low on Friday, sending Wall Street into a selling frenzy.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham sought on Sunday to clarify comments from Trump, saying the president wished he had raised tariffs on Chinese goods even higher last week, even as Trump signaled he did not plan to follow through with a demand he tweeted on Friday that U.S. firms find ways to close operations in China.

In early trading, the benchmark S&P 500's emini futures contract was down 1.23%. Futures tracking the Nasdaq Composite Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were also down.

Trump raised eyebrows on the sidelines of the weekend G7 summit in France when he responded in the affirmative to questions from reporters on whether he had any second thoughts about raising tariffs on Chinese goods by 5%.

Trump announced the additional duty on some $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods on Friday, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.37% 25628.9 Delayed Quote.9.87%
NASDAQ 100 -3.15% 7464.994501 Delayed Quote.21.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.00% 7751.765644 Delayed Quote.20.44%
S&P 500 -2.59% 2847.11 Delayed Quote.16.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34pYen surges, offshore yuan tumbles as trade war intensifies
RE
06:49pAsia shares shaken, yen jumps on China-U.S. trade jitters
RE
06:23pU.S. equity futures reopen lower, U.S.-China trade relations at new low ebb
RE
05:35pDisney to launch 25 stores inside Target nationwide on October 4
RE
05:00pWhite House Says Trump Regrets Not Raising Tariffs Higher -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:48pTrump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
RE
04:47pTrump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
RE
04:39pU.S. Companies Greet Latest Trump Tweets With Concern and Confusion
DJ
04:29pTrump Aides Say He Isn't Ordering U.S. Companies Out of China
DJ
04:29pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Durable Goods Orders, Personal Income
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel
2Australia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush
3GOLDEN DEEPS : Investor Presentation
4CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD : CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : Nearly $2.5M raised at 2019 Canadian Pacific Women's..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Presents Upcoming Live-Action and Animated Movie Slate at D23..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group