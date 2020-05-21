Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. existing home sales post largest decline in nearly 10 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 10:07am EDT
A new apartment building housing construction site is seen in Los Angeles

U.S. home sales logged their biggest drop in nearly 10 years in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic upended the labor market and broader economy, undercutting demand for housing.

The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday existing home sales plunged 17.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.33 million units last month. The percentage decline was the largest since July 2010.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast existing home would decrease 18.9% to a rate of 4.30 million units in April.

Existing home sales, which make up about 90% of U.S. home sales, dropped 17.2% on a year-on-year basis in April.

The report came on the heels of data on Tuesday showing a record collapse in homebuilding and permits in April.

It added to a plunge in retail sales and manufacturing production last month in strengthening economists' predictions for the biggest contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

The worst of the housing market slump is likely behind as the country reopens after a near total shutdown since mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

With at least 21.4 million people losing their jobs in March and April, however, the housing market could remain subdued for a while even with mortgage rates near record lows.

Home sales last month declined in all four regions.

There were 1.47 million previously owned homes on the market in April, the lowest on record for the month and down 19.7% from a year ago. The NAR said some sellers had either withdrawn or withheld their properties from the market following the stay-at-home orders.

The median existing house price jumped 7.4% from a year ago to a record $286,800 in April. At April's sales pace, it would take 4.1 months to exhaust the current inventory, down from 4.2 months a year ago. A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22aFED'S WILLIAMS : Fate of Economy Tied to Coronavirus Health Response
DJ
10:19aU.S. weekly jobless claims grind lower but backlogs, layoffs linger
RE
10:17aU.S. weekly jobless claims grind lower but backlogs, layoffs linger
RE
10:12aCanada sheds 226,700 jobs in April as COVID-19 weighs -ADP
RE
10:09aShares in Italy's Nexi jump on report tie-up talks with SIA intensify
RE
10:09aCanadian dollar clings to this week's gains as oil rallies
RE
10:07aU.S. existing home sales post largest decline in nearly 10 years
RE
10:03aSouth African Reserve Bank Cuts Rate to Record Low as Virus Deepens Crisis
DJ
10:01aOil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand
RE
09:55aOil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
5SoftBank to sell $3.1 billion worth of Japan telco unit stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group