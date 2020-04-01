Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. factory activity in March was weakest since 2009: IHS Markit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A production line employee works at the AMES Companies shovel manufacturing assembly line in Camp Hill

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in March, with activity hitting its lowest level since 2009, as the coronavirus pandemic caused widespread shortages, a survey confirmed on Wednesday.

Data firm IHS Markit said its final U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a reading of 48.5 this month, the lowest reading since August 2009. That was a downward revision from the 'flash' figure of 49.2 reported last week and lower than 50.7 reported in February. It blamed the drop on "widespread supply shortages linked to the COVID-19 pandemic."

COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The United States has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 163,000 people infected. At least 3,017 people in the U.S. have died from the illness, according to a Reuters tally.

A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11% of economic activity. A measure of new orders received by factories tumbled in March to the lowest level since August 2009.

Manufacturers also cut their workforce numbers at the sharpest rate since October 2009 and reported the need for lower operating capacity. That was mirrored in a strong fall in backlogs of work, the survey showed.

IHS Markit said weak demand resulted in firms processing work-in-hand at the fastest pace since 2009. It said worries about the length of business shutdowns and the slow recovery thereafter led to the lowest degree of confidence since data collection for the series began in July 2012.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04aNigerian banks limit debit card withdrawals abroad
RE
10:04aS.Africa's 2019/20 tax revenue at 1.4 trillion rand, short of target
RE
10:02aS.African insurer Discovery, Vodacom set up online virus consultation service
RE
10:01aUNITED STATES : ISM Manufacturing PMI better than estimates at 49.1
10:01aU.S. dollar gains as steep global economic slump looms
RE
10:00aU.S. dollar gains as steep global economic slump looms
RE
09:57aTSX falls amid increasing signs of economic duress
RE
09:56aUNITED STATES : Final Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 48.5
09:55aEquities drop as evidence mounts of deep global recession
RE
09:52aEquities drop as evidence mounts of deep global recession
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries
5FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL) : Fingerprints and FEITIAN enter global software license and sensors volume agreem..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group