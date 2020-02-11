Log in
U.S. federal judge allows merger between T-Mobile and Sprint

02/11/2020 | 08:20am EST

T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp won a federal court fight as a judge ruled on Tuesday that their $26 billion merger was legal and should be allowed.

In his ruling, Judge Victor Marrero disagreed with a group of state attorneys general who had argued that a merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless companies should be prohibited because it would lead to higher prices for consumers.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SPRINT CORPORATION -2.64% 4.8 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
T-MOBILE US -1.07% 84.53 Delayed Quote.7.79%
