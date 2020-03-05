Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. financial companies prep for new normal amid coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/05/2020 | 06:16pm EST
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

U.S. financial companies are doubling down on travel restrictions to include domestic trips, replacing meetings with video calls, and webcasting events as the coronavirus outbreak starts to alter business-as-usual across the sector.

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Thursday that employees should forgo any non-essential domestic business travel in all of its worldwide locations, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

"Meet across cities and countries by telephone or telepresence," the bank encouraged employees in the memo.

Similarly Wells Fargo & Co said on Thursday that it was restricting all non-essential domestic business air travel in the United States, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The moves made Wells Fargo and JPMorgan the first large U.S. banks to restrict domestic travel, after recently restricting international travel.

Rival Citigroup Inc has also started discouraging face-to-face meetings, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is asking all visitors to its office where they have traveled to in the past few weeks and is rescheduling meetings to video or phone whenever appropriate, according to a statement.

Hedge-fund firm Third Point LLC decided to replace the in-person portion of its March 9 investor day in Manhattan with a webcast, according to a message sent to attendees on Thursday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Buyout firms Blackstone Group Inc and Apax Partners LLC postponed their annual meetings or will hold them remotely because of the coronavirus.

The changes to day-to-day business come as several states across the U.S. start registering more cases of the new coronavirus.

In the United States 12 people have died of coronavirus and the virus has killed more than 3,300 worldwide.

Some of the sector's younger and more tech-savvy firms are getting creative in their coronavirus preparation plans.

New York-based cryptocurrency data firm Messari implemented an indefinite work-from-home policy this week, and bought virtual reality headsets for everyone on the team to start experimenting with the technology which could be used to participate remotely in events.

"Might sound crazy, but it's worth the experiment,? said founder and Chief Executive Ryan Selkis.

(Reporting by Imani Moise and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Additional reporting by Michelle Price, Lawrence Delevingne, Anna Irrera, David French and Chibuike Oguh; Writing Anna Irrera; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Lisa Shumaker)

By Imani Moise and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -5.79% 63.49 Delayed Quote.-15.65%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -4.91% 113.97 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.53% 57.79 Delayed Quote.3.86%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -6.04% 38.9 Delayed Quote.-24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:53pJAMIE DIMON : memo
RE
06:44pDollar surrenders to euro and yen as rate supremacy ends
RE
06:43pRENEWABLE ENERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PU
06:27pOld Navy boss to take the helm at Gap
RE
06:23pTwitter bans posts that 'dehumanize' people in connection with diseases
RE
06:18pCoronavirus fears slam banks, travel stocks
RE
06:17pFED'S KAPLAN : New infections key factor for rate decision
RE
06:16pU.S. financial companies prep for new normal amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
05:56pCFOs Look to Boost Cash Holdings, Cut Costs Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
DJ
05:34pTOP CANADA TELECOMS FIRMS MUST LOWER PRICES OR FACE ACTION : government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day
2MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL : reports net income of $51 million, says virus impacts..
3JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : JANUS HENDERSON : Share Buyback Programme
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Costco Rides Coronavirus-Fueled Panic Buying
5Vida Capital Announces Senior Management Changes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group