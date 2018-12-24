Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. financial regulators tell Treasury nothing out of ordinary in markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 06:59pm CET

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. financial regulators told the Treasury Department on Monday they were not seeing anything out of ordinary in financial markets during the recent sell-off, according to a source familiar with the matter.

On a call convened Monday morning, regulators also discussed how they will continue critical operations during the partial government shutdown. The call included officials with the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission, and other top banking and market regulators, according to the source.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Sunday he was calling a meeting of financial regulators to discuss ways to ensure "normal market operations."

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05pDollar weakens on government shutdown concerns, plunging stocks
RE
07:57pMarkets not merry as stock losses extend into 8th day
RE
07:57pMarkets not merry as stock losses extend into 8th day
RE
07:53pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides Against Euro, Yen And Pound
DJ
07:51pMarkets not merry as stock losses extend into eighth day
RE
07:47pTrump blasts Fed as 'only problem' in U.S. economy, markets down again
RE
07:46pTrump blasts Fed as 'only problem' in U.S. economy, markets down again
RE
07:40pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Sharara to reopen once worker safety is guaranteed, says Sanalla
PU
07:34pWall Street selloff worsens on Mnuchin move, D.C. drama
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3Oil falls more than 4 percent following stock market down
4MARICANN GROUP INC : MARICANN : Wayland Receives Additional Licensing from Health Canada
5European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.