U.S. firms keen on China's import expo despite trade frictions - China official

07/25/2019 | 10:10pm EDT
Illustration picture showing U.S. dollar and China's yuan banknotes

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. firms are keen to participate in China's import expo despite trade frictions between the two countries, China's assistant commerce minister Ren Hongbin said on Friday.

"For the United States, even through there are some bilateral trade frictions, it cannot stop U.S. firms from attaching importance to the Chinese market and their great enthusiasm for the Chinese market," Ren told a news conference.

China held its first import expo in Shanghai last year and signed $57.8 billion worth of deals. Ren said it is hard to predict the size of deals for the import expo this year, which will be held on Nov. 5-10.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

