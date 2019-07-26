Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. firms keen on China's import expo despite trade tensions - China official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 12:09am EDT
Boxes marked 'Made in China' are lined up in NewAir's warehouse in Cypress

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. firms are keen to participate in China's import expo despite trade frictions between the two countries, China's assistant commerce minister Ren Hongbin said on Friday.

The second China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held on Nov. 5-10, will bring thousands of foreign firms together with Chinese buyers in a bid to demonstrate the importing potential of the world's second-biggest economy.

"For the United States, even through there are some bilateral trade frictions, it cannot stop U.S. firms from attaching importance to the Chinese market and their great enthusiasm for the Chinese market," Ren told a news conference.

China held its first import expo in Shanghai last year and signed $57.8 billion worth of deals. Ren said it is hard to predict the size of deals for the import expo this year.

The number of U.S. firms participating in this year's import fair will surpass last year's level of more than 170, Ren said.

Chinese and U.S. negotiators will meet in Shanghai next week in the next round of trade talks, the first face-to-face meeting since presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed at a G20 summit in Japan to revive talks to end their year-long trade war.

Vice commerce minister Wang Bingnan told the same briefing that China will further lower its import tariffs and open up its market to foreign firms.

The expo will help promote imports of high-quality technology, equipment, consumer products and services.

"The purpose of our holding of the import expo is not simply expanding imports, but putting more emphasis on improving import structures while keeping export growth steady," he said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aGLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH RUT AT RISK OF DEEPENING DESPITE RATE CUTS : Reuters polls
RE
12:52aIn Roundup case, U.S. judge cuts $2 billion verdict against Bayer to $86 million
RE
12:22aDollar near two-week high vs yen, euro steady as traders trim rate cut views
RE
12:19aGlobal warming reshapes almanac for tea growers in China's Yunnan
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aMost drop after ECB holds rates steady
RE
12:10aChina iron ore rises on demand outlook; July imports seen flat
RE
12:09aU.S. firms keen on China's import expo despite trade tensions - China official
RE
12:08aU.S. economic growth seen slowing in second quarter
RE
12:02aChina's duck farmers cash in as disease slashes pork output
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
2ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
3Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
4Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : California, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group