U.S. firms saw uptick in activity but virus surge weighs, Fed survey shows

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. businesses saw an
uptick in activity into the beginning of July as states eased
restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, a
Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday, but remained
uncertain about the economic outlook amid a recent surge in
cases in many parts of the country.
The mixed picture illustrated in the U.S. central bank's
latest snapshot of firms' views mirrors wider economic data,
from the unemployment rate to factory activity, which have
improved since stay-at-home orders were eased in many parts of
the country by the end of May, but could soon show signs of
faltering.
"Economic activity increased in almost all Districts, but
remained well below where it was prior to the COVID-19
pandemic," the Fed said in its report, referencing the
respiratory disease caused by the virus. "Outlooks remained
highly uncertain, as contacts grappled with how long the
COVID-19 pandemic would continue and the magnitude of its
economic implications."
The Fed's survey, known as the "Beige Book," was conducted
across its 12 districts from the end of May through July 6.
Economists expect U.S. economic growth contracted at its
steepest pace in the second quarter since the Great Depression
and original hopes of a swift economic bounceback have been
dashed as the United States continues to struggle to contain the
virus, almost five months after the first case was reported on
U.S. soil.
The Fed's report showed that during the survey period a wide
array of industries from leisure and hospitality to professional
and business services picked up, but remained weak compared to
year-ago levels.
In the Cleveland Fed's district, for example, many sectors
indicated they were bringing idled workers back only slowly and
were unlikely to rehire all of them in the near term.
Business contacts there also "remain concerned about the
sustainability of the recovery if the spread of COVID-19 is not
contained," the report said.
That scenario may already be in train. Fed officials on
Tuesday warned of "thick fog" ahead for the economy as they
continued to reset expectations on the pace of recovery amid
fears that a broad second wave of cases could cause unemployment
to rise again.
A resurgence in new infections, especially in the highly
populated South, led by Texas and Florida, and the West, has
prompted some authorities in these regions to either shut down
businesses again or pause reopenings.
The Dallas Fed reported that while the district regained its
economic footing "the resurgence of... infections and a pause in
the reopening of the district economy were causing concerns."
Likewise the St. Louis Fed said economic activity had
rebounded sharply but that the pace of recovery appeared to have
slowed since mid-June with contacts "slightly more pessimistic."
The San Francisco Fed noted Los Angeles restaurant contacts
were already expecting economic pain to deepen again.
They had "increased employment modestly but anticipated
having to reinstate furloughs due to a reversal in the reopening
process," the report said.
