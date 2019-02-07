U.S. government agency launches news network targeting Persian speakers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) today announced the launch of VOA 365, a 24/7 Persian-language global network headquartered in Washington, D.C., providing news and information directly to the Iranian audiences and Persian-speaking diaspora around the world.

VOA 365 builds on Voice of America's Persian Service and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's top-rated Radio Farda to provide 24/7 live and unfiltered coverage of global news and events through its expanded pool of studios and correspondents in Washington, New York, Los Angeles, London, Iraq, Prague, and other European cities. The new network is modeled after USAGM's highly successful 24/7 Russian-language digital network, Current Time.

Designed to improve the quality of U.S. and world news for Iranian audiences and build on USAGM's already market-leading audience share within Iran, this new global network will focus on the news of the day, including live content from Capitol Hill and programs from across the United States.

A content relationship with ABC News will allow VOA 365 to air This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Nightline, ABC News Specials and more. Commissioned and original content programs will round out the schedule, including a weekly program on health and technology and VOA's foreign policy program Plugged In with Greta van Susteren.

In making the announcement, USAGM CEO John F. Lansing said, "Despite the difficult media environment in Iran, we have seen an amazing 57 percent growth in audience reach. VOA 365 will play an essential role in expanding our impact by providing critical objective news and information about the United States, Iran and the world to Persian speakers around the world targeting young, future leaders. The USAGM Board and I are very excited about this engaging venture that combines VOA with RFE/RL's Persian-language content. We are proud of our staff for their hard work and dedication to creating this fresh, multiplatform news brand."

VOA 365 has already seen an increase in followers on all digital platforms in Iran such as on Instagram, Facebook and Telegram - a popular encrypted instant messaging service. A series of public rollout events for VOA 365 are planned for March 2019.

The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) is an independent federal agency, supervising all U.S. government-supported, civilian international media, whose mission is to inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy. USAGM networks include the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Office of Cuba Broadcasting (Radio and TV Marti), Radio Free Asia, and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks (Alhurra TV and Radio Sawa). USAGM programming has a measured audience of 345 million in more than 100 countries and in 61 languages.

Contact:

USAGM Office of Public Affairs

202-203-4400

pubaff@bbg.gov



View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-government-agency-launches-news-network-targeting-persian-speakers-300791954.html

SOURCE The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM)