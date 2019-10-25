Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. government's annual budget deficit largest since 2012

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 03:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government ended fiscal year 2019 with the largest budget deficit in seven years as gains in tax receipts were offset by higher spending and growing debt service payments, the Treasury department said on Friday.

It is the first time since the early 1980s that the budget gap has widened over four consecutive years. The figures reflect the second full budget year under U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, and come at a time when the country has an expanding tax base with moderate economic growth and an unemployment rate currently near a 50-year low.

The U.S. budget deficit widened to $984 billion, which was 4.6% of the nation's gross domestic product. The previous fiscal year deficit was $779 billion, with a deficit-to-GDP-ratio of 3.8%. Total receipts increased by 4% to $3.5 trillion but outlays rose by 8.2% to $4.4 trillion.

"Americans from all walks of life are flourishing again thanks to pro-growth policies enacted by this administration," Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought said in a statement accompanying the figures.

The deficit reached a peak of $1.4 trillion in 2009 as the Obama administration and Congress took emergency measures to shore up the nation's banking system during the global financial crisis and provide stimulus to an economy in recession.

The annual budget deficit had been reduced to $585 billion by the end of former President Barack Obama's second term in 2016 and Republicans in Congress during that time criticized Obama, a Democrat, for not reducing it further.

Since then, the budget deficit has jumped due in part to the Republican's overhaul of the tax system, which in the short term reduced revenues, and an increase in military spending. By the end of fiscal 2019, corporate tax payments were up 5%. Customs duties, which have been boosted by the Trump administration's levying of tariffs on China and others, were up 70% year-on-year to a record high.

For a graphic on the budget gap https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/7852/7783/budget_gap.png

GROWING DEFICITS

"This is an administration that came in talking about reducing the deficit and over their term in office, they've quite frankly been increasing," said Bill Hoagland, Senior Vice President at the Bipartisan Policy Center. "We normally reduce deficits in times of growth."

The economy grew 2.9% in 2018 but activity is slowing as the stimulus from the $1.5 trillion tax cut package fades and the prolonged U.S-China trade war weighs on business investment.

There was higher spending on defense, healthcare and social security programs, the data showed. The United States has an ageing population and economists have warned that the cost of mandatory spending on Social Security and Medicare as well as federal retirement programs for the elderly will be fiscally unsustainable.

Earlier this year the U.S. Congress passed a two-year budget deal backed by Trump that would increase federal spending on defense and other domestic programs.

Some of the widening of the deficit came from more spending on interest payments on the national debt. Borrowing has increased over the past year.

For September, the U.S. government recorded an $83 billion surplus, a 31% drop from the same month last year. When accounting for calendar adjustments, the surplus last month was $17 billion compared with an adjusted surplus of $51 billion the previous year. For the fiscal year, the adjusted deficit was $1 trillion.

Outlays were $291 billion in September, up 30% from the same month a year earlier while receipts totaled $374 billion, an increase of 9% from the year-ago month.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Lindsay Dunsmuir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07pCORY A BOOKER : Booker, Kaine, Coons, Murphy Call on President Trump to Appoint Ambassador to Sudan
PU
04:06pGeneral Motors strike to dent U.S. October job growth
RE
04:05pC$ pads weekly gain as investors see BoC as odd man out
RE
04:04pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.21% to 16,404.49
RE
04:03pU.S. denies China's claim of 'weaponizing' visa decisions for Washington space meeting
RE
04:03pS&P 500 approaches all-time high on trade progress
RE
04:02pIndonesia report on 737 MAX crash faults Boeing design, says Lion Air made mistakes
RE
04:02pU S DEPARTMENT OF LABOR : .S. Labor Department Annonces Meetings for Crrent and Former Nclear Weapons and Beryllim Vendor Workers in Alabama
PU
03:57pStocks climb on trade talk, earnings news; sterling slips
RE
03:55pGlobal stocks climb on trade talk, earnings news; sterling slips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla's difficult path to profit in six charts
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Lowers 2019 Ebitda Guidance; 3Q Net Profit Leapt
3IROBOT CORPORATION : KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Files A Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against iRo..
4Behind AT&T's plan to take on Netflix, Apple and Disney with HBO Max
5Renault looks for new partners, third quarter revenue falls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group