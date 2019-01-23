Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. government shutdown to crimp growth, recession risk steady - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 07:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington

BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth will take a hit this quarter from the longest-ever government shutdown, keeping the Federal Reserve on the sidelines until at least its April 30-May 1 meeting, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

But the probability of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months held steady from last month at 20 percent, according to the median forecast, while the chance of a recession in the next two years was also steady at a median 40 percent.

The latest Reuters poll of over 100 economists taken Jan 16-23 also showed a cut to the 2019 quarterly growth outlook, in line with a recent run of weaker U.S. economic data pointing to rougher sledding for the economy this year than last year.

"With the economy possibly easing and inflation not stirring in a meaningful way, the case for additional tightening in monetary policy seems weak," noted Michael Moran, chief economist at Daiwa Capital Markets.

The partial government shutdown affecting 800,000 federal workers has lasted more than a month and is expected to hurt the already-slowing economy. The Senate is preparing for a vote on Thursday to fund the government for three weeks.

Nearly 60 percent of about 50 economists who answered an additional question said the shutdown will have a significant impact on first quarter gross domestic product growth.

When asked how much of an impact the shutdown would have on U.S. GDP for this quarter, the median was for a 0.3 percentage point trim. But forecasts ranged between 0.1 and 1.3 percentage points.

Reuters P
oll: Impact of US government shutdown on Q1 GDP - https://tmsnrt.rs/2AZ3LyZ

Analysts expected the U.S. economy to grow at a 2.1 percent annualised pace this quarter, down from 2.3 percent forecast last month, followed by 2.3 percent in the second quarter and then slowing to 1.9 percent by the end of the year.

Growth forecasts were trimmed for each quarter this year.

"If the shutdown were to last for the entire quarter, it could subtract around a full percentage point from Q1 inflation-adjusted output growth. In a worst-case scenario, real GDP could indeed contract in Q1 if this Congressional impasse remains unresolved," said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.

"However, we have not made any changes to our current-quarter real GDP growth forecast...given the uncertainty around these estimates."

A deep sell-off in financial markets last month drove several U.S. stock indexes closer to bear market territory, and pushed expectations for the Fed to slow the pace of its rate hikes. Fed officials have also voiced growing concerns about the economy. Last week, New York Fed President John Williams called for "prudence, patience and good judgment" among policy makers.

The latest survey still predicted two rate hikes in 2019, in line with the December poll and the Fed's own dot-plots. However, economists now expect the Fed to take rates higher in the second quarter instead of the first quarter, as predicted in the previous poll.

But nearly one-third of 105 economists predicted the U.S. central bank would either hike rates only once or keep the fed funds rate unchanged at 2.25-2.50 percent in 2019. That was notably higher than the 11 of 101 respondents in the previous poll.

Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures expect no rate hikes in 2019.

"We agree that the environment has shifted from that in December when the Fed issued its latest dot plot and hinted at two additional tightenings," noted Daiwa's Moran. "We have less confidence in our projection of two hikes, but we will hold to that view at this time."

The core PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, was expected to reach the Fed's target of 2 percent in the third quarter and then forecast to level out to average slightly above that at 2.1 percent in the final quarter.

It was 1.9 percent in November.

Over 80 percent of 52 economists who answered a separate question said a sell-off in financial markets and a sharper slowdown in the U.S. economy pose the biggest challenges for the Fed in raising rates this year.

"Global weakness, tightening financial conditions, and quiescent inflation should lead the FOMC to pause their hiking cycle this year. The timing of rate increases will depend crucially on incoming data, but for now we expect the Fed to at least skip a Q1 hike," noted James Sweeney, chief economist at Credit Suisse.

(Polling by Sujith Pai and Manjul Paul; Analysis by Sujith Pai, Nagamani Lingappa and Mumal Rathore; Editing by Ross Finley and David Gregorio)

By Manjul Paul and Indradip Ghosh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19pAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Mongolia hosts conference on GAP
PU
08:14pMICROSOFT'S BING BLOCKED IN CHINA : FT report
RE
08:13pSouth Korea central bank keeps policy rate on hold as economic risks rise
RE
08:09pAsian shares edge up, ECB meeting in focus
RE
08:04pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : New SOE Policy Will Secure Solomon Islands' Legacy as Pacific's Leading Investment Manager — ADB
PU
07:55pJapan's factories flatline in January as exports fall most in two-and-a-half years - flash PMI
RE
07:51pDollar slips on global growth, trade war worries
RE
07:48pHuawei executive has strong case to fight extradition - Canadian envoy
RE
07:24pU.S. government shutdown to crimp growth, recession risk steady - Reuters poll
RE
07:24pHAMMOND TELLS DAVOS : “Britain is a great place to do business”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel
5CIT GROUP INC. : CIT : Bank Renews Partnership with a New Grant for First-Time Homebuyer Assistance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.