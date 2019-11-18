Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei device is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose national security risks.

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of 90-day license extensions that it says aim to minimize disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

Reuters on Sunday reported the planned 90-day extension after the Trump administration initially planned a short-term two-week reprieve, but ran into bureaucratic issues and opted instead to issue another 90-day extension.

"The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark,” said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement. "The Department will continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security."

The U.S. Commerce Department added Huawei to its "Entity List" in May after it concluded the company is engaged in activities "contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests."

Huawei said Monday the extension "won't have a substantial impact on Huawei's business either way. This decision does not change the fact that Huawei continues to be treated unfairly either."

The company argues the decision to "add Huawei to the Entity List has caused more harm to the U.S. than to Huawei. This has done significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business."

In May, President Donald Trump also signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The Commerce Department was directed to draw up an enforcement plan by mid-October but has yet to publish one.

The Commerce Department is also considering whether to grant individual licenses for U.S. firms to sell components to Huawei after receiving more than 200 requests. No action on those was taken on Monday.

The development comes amid discussions between the United States and China aimed at coming to an initial agreement to resolve a trade war that has lasted for over a year.

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56pTATA STEEL : outlines proposals for transformation programme to build a stronger and more sustainable business in Europe
PU
02:41pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY : Extends Deadline on Request for Input on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac UMBS Pooling P...
PU
02:38pDollar drops as report casts doubts on trade deal
RE
02:25pItaly's Inwit to pay 0.5936 euro dividend in TIM, Vodafone mobile mast merger
RE
02:22pU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day licence extension
RE
02:20pU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
02:00pCalifornia to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
RE
01:55pCEPA CANADIAN ENERGY PIPELINE ASSOCIATION : Comments on Saskatchewan's Growth Plan
PU
01:54pFED'S MESTER : U.S. monetary policy 'in a good spot'
RE
01:54pOil prices fall almost 2% on trade talks uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group