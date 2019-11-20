Log in
U.S. groups urge automakers to adopt common names for driver assistance technology

11/20/2019 | 12:03am EST

A group of stakeholders in the U.S. auto industry urged automakers to adopt standardised names for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology from a list they released on Wednesday, seeking to reduce confusion among consumers.

The list of names, drawn up by roadside assistance provider American Automobile Association (AAA), influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports, auto industry consultant J.D. Power and the National Safety Council, also looks to ensure drivers are aware these systems are designed to assist and not replace an engaged driver.

It includes five categories — driving control assistance, collision warnings, collision intervention, parking assistance and other driver assistance systems — and will be updated when new systems come to the market.

The new names are not meant to replace automaker system names, but seek to provide consistent information on window stickers, owner manuals and marketing materials, the four organizations said in a joint statement.

Consumers are faced with as many as 20 names for a single ADAS feature as vehicle makers often prioritize marketing over clarity, an AAA research found earlier this year.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

