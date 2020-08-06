U.S. health secretary says Taiwan trip is to reaffirm partnership

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Health Secretary Alex Azar
said on Thursday his upcoming trip to Taiwan was designed to
reaffirm the U.S. partnership with the Asian country, which he
praised for its transparency and cooperation in the public
health field.
"This is about Taiwan, and the United States and the
partnership we've had in public health," Azar said in an
interview with MSNBC.
Azar, the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island in
four decades, did not address a question on the wisdom of
provoking China's wrath with the trip. China considers Taiwan a
renegade province.
Washington broke off official ties with Taipei in 1979 in
favor of Beijing. The Trump administration has made
strengthening its support for the democratic island a priority,
and boosted arms sales.
President Donald Trump and members of his administration
have criticized China for its lack of transparency in dealing
with the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, and the U.S.
president continues to call it the "China virus."
In an indirect swipe at China's handling of the virus, Azar
said: "Taiwan has been a model of transparency cooperation and
collaboration in the public health sphere whether working on
Ebola in the Congo, or on COVID, and I'm going there to reaffirm
that partnership and Taiwan's important role in the
international public health community."
Azar criticized the World Health Organization for denying
Taiwan even observer status for the last three years.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;
Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)