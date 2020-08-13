U.S. hits fiscal cliff with jobs, economic recovery in the balance

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. push to fire up its economy in
the middle of a pandemic remained stalled last week with signs
the lapse of emergency unemployment benefits and business grants
may have begun taking a toll.
Hiring at small businesses, shifts worked across a range of
industries, credit card spending and even gasoline demand that
typically grows through the summer remained flat and mired far
below the levels a year ago.
Initial filings for unemployment insurance did fall below 1
million for the first time since the March onset of the
coronavirus-driven economic downturn, and the number of people
continuing to collect benefits fell 604,000 to 15.486 million in
the week ending August 1.
While both statistics indicate some rehiring continues, the
numbers remain massive by historical standards. Concerns are
growing that the continued spread of the virus and the inability
of the White House and U.S. Congress to agree on new government
support for ailing businesses and the unemployed may stifle the
recovery altogether.
"The recovery seems to be losing steam," said AnnElizabeth
Konkel, an economist with job site Indeed Hiring Lab where
postings rose for the 14th straight week but at the smallest
pace since early May. "It’s promising that initial unemployment
claims have fallen, but there’s still a long road ahead."
The risks may be mounting. Much of the U.S. economy depends
on consumer spending and a key support lapsed in July when
Congress failed to extend a $600 weekly supplement to
unemployment insurance. The pandemic payments had been
authorized by lawmakers in March along with forgivable loans
extended to hundreds of thousands of small businesses.
The combination of that support led personal income to grow
despite widespread layoffs, supported jumps in retail spending
in May and June, and allowed many Americans to bolster savings
and pay down debt - unusual in a recession.
The high savings rate may pad family spending for a while.
An initial hint on whether households are continuing to spend or
getting nervous about the lengthening downturn will come on
Friday with the release of July retail sales data. Retail sales
are expected to have risen 1.9% last month, according to the
consensus estimate of analysts polled by Reuters.
But broader measures tracking the overall recovery have
shown little improvement. An Oxford Economics index combining
health, economic and social data fell last week, and has shown
little change since mid-June. A New York Federal Reserve measure
of future GDP also showed little change.
JP Morgan data on credit card spending was unchanged through
the first week of August and also has been stuck since mid-June
at around 10% below the year ago level.
At this point there seems little extra relief in sight.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain deadlocked over
further emergency aid even with the U.S. economy roughly 13
million jobs short of where it was in February. President Donald
Trump has ordered more benefits be paid, but it is unclear if
his order has legal authority.
There are some signs of resilience. Overall bankruptcies
through July were 25% below the 2019 level, according to data
from Epiq AACER, though Chapter 11 corporate bankruptcies have
jumped as household names like J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus
succumbed to the steep drop in retail traffic.
But the early hope for a quick rebound has now faded as the
move to restore normal commerce clashed with a rebound in
coronavirus cases. Florida recorded a record coronavirus death
toll this week, and daily U.S. case growth is more than double
what it was at the beginning of June.
Estimates of retail foot traffic using cell phone locations
have shown little change, according to data collected by
Safegraph and Unacast, and for both companies remain below
recent highs in mid-June.
The number of employees on the job at small businesses whose
time records are kept by Homebase fell slightly, and growth in
factory work shifts showed little change among companies whose
time records are maintained by data firm Kronos.
The 0.5% increase in time clock "punches" for the week ended
Aug. 9 contrasts with average weekly growth of 2.7% in May and
1.9% in June, "reinforcing the much slower labor recovery phase"
that seemed to take root after the July 4 holiday, said Kronos
spokesman Dan Gaffney.
The weight of that may already be falling on "high-touch"
service businesses, many of them small firms like restaurants,
bars, gyms and beauty parlors, whose fortunes were a motivation
for both the U.S. government's Paycheck Protection Program of
loans to small businesses and for the push to lift pandemic
restrictions sooner rather than later.
Data from Unacast showed a surge of foot traffic to those
industries spread across many states in June, stalled in July,
and fell through the first week of August.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider;
Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)