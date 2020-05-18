Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. homebuilder confidence rises in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A new apartment building housing construction site is seen in Los Angeles

Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders rose in May, potentially signaling that the worst of the economic downturn was probably over as the country gradually reopens after lockdowns to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose seven points to 37 this month after a record plunge in April. The closure of nonessential businesses in mid-March to limit the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, led to record job losses in April and a collapse in manufacturing output and retail sales.

Other indicators have also hinted at a rebound in housing activity, with mortgage applications rising in recent weeks. Still, homebuilder confidence remains low, suggesting the housing market recovery will be slow amid record unemployment.

"As many states and localities across the nation lift stay-at-home orders and more furloughed workers return to their jobs, we expect this demand will strengthen," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. "However, high unemployment and supply-side challenges including builder loan access and building material availability are near-term limiting factors."

The survey's measure of current sales conditions rose six points to 42. Its gauge of sales expectations in the next six months jumped 10 points to 46. The prospective buyers index increased eight points to 21 this month.

Confidence increased among homebuilders in the Midwest, South and West, but fell in the Northeast.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Offshore oil and gas industry eyes net zero opportunities in recovery plan
PU
10:27aMexico to reply this week to Canada, EU worries over new electricity rules - minister
RE
10:26aPRIME MINISTER : The Government is helping businesses save jobs
PU
10:21aDelta to resume flying several major routes in June
RE
10:19aWall Street surges on hopes for stimulus, coronavirus vaccine
RE
10:18aRyanair shares surge on reduced cash burn, optimistic outlook
RE
10:15aHome-Builder Confidence Increased in May After Record Drop Last Month
DJ
10:13aBank of Spain governor says it is up to Spanish government to seek help from ESM
RE
10:11aSOLVED - Data Alert - Missing Transparency Power Data
PU
10:11aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's progress on business resumption on May 18
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $32 as lockdowns ease
2BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
5CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group