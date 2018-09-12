Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. incomes rose but inequality widened in 2017: data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 09:21pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A sign advertises open jobs at an Embassy Suites hotel in Waltham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The median U.S. household income rose for a third straight year in 2017 to the highest on record since 1967 by one measure, but the gap between white- and non-white households widened, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Census Bureau said in its Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Coverage and Supplemental Poverty Measure report that median household incomes increased 1.8 percent to $61,400 last year.

"Without adjusting for the change in the income questions, 2017 has the highest median household income on record since 1967," said Jonathan Rothbaum, chief of income statistics at the Census Bureau. "When you adjust for the change, median household income in previous years was just as high."

But while the median household income for white, non-Hispanic households rose 2.6 percent to $68,145 in 2017 and rose 3.7 percent to $50,486 for Hispanic households, it fell 0.2 percent to $40,258 for African-American households.

The report showed that the poverty rate — the percentage of people living in poverty — fell to 12.3 percent last year from 12.7 percent in 2016. The Census Bureau also said about 28.5 million residents did not have health insurance in 2017, not statistically different from the previous year.

"While any reduction in poverty or increase in income is a step in the right direction, most families have just barely made up the ground lost over the past decade," said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Washington-based Economic Policy Institute.

"In 2015 and 2016, income growth was stronger and broad-based, with growth for low- and middle-income households tracking overall growth. In 2017, however, well-worn patterns of inequality reemerged, with stronger growth at the top than for typical households," Gould added.

The Census report showed the poverty threshold in 2017 was an income of $24,858 for a family of four.

Analysts say this number shows a trend of declining poverty that has persisted since 2014 under the tenure of former President Barack Obama.

The jump in overall income in Wednesday's report showcases the U.S. economy's recovery from the 2007-09 recession that was felt by many American households in 2017, largely driven by a robust labor market.

"The equity markets and overall industry sentiment have picked up during President Trump's tenure, but he did inherit a relatively downward trend on the unemployment and income rates, among other metrics like poverty," said Chris Christopher, executive director of consumer economics at IHS Markit in St. Louis, Missouri.

The economy added 2.2 million jobs in 2017, with the unemployment ending the year at 4.1 percent. The unemployment rate has since declined to a near 18-year low of 3.9 percent and the economy continued to churn out jobs.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Additional reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Katanga Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53pTreasury Yields Fall After PPI Miss, Solid Auction
DJ
09:51pU.S. OFFICIALS HAVE REACHED OUT TO CHINA FOR NEW TRADE TALKS : sources
RE
09:36pINTERNET OF ROBOTIC THINGS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, DEVELOPMENTS, GROWTH CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, STUDY AND PROFESSIONAL IN-DEPTH INDUSTRY ANALYSIS REPORT 2018 TO 2023 : The major key players in the market: ARM Holdings PLC, Cisco Systems, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Dassault Systèmes SA, Honeywell International, Huawei Technology, IBM.
AQ
09:30pApple debuts biggest iPhone yet, health-oriented watch
RE
09:28pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Thirty-year partnership sees another successful wild horse and burro adoption
PU
09:23pCanadian dollar nears two-week high on NAFTA trade optimism, higher oil prices
RE
09:21pU.S. INCOMES ROSE BUT INEQUALITY WIDENED IN 2017 : data
RE
09:18pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Dawn D. Stump Sworn in to Serve as a Commissioner of the CFTC
PU
09:18pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Canadian Grain Commission maintains licensing exemptions for agents, feed mills and producer railway car loading facilities
PU
09:16pDollar falls on hopes for U.S.-China trade talk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
4APPLE : Apple debuts biggest iPhone yet, health-oriented watch
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Zara owner Inditex lifts sales forecasts on warm autumn range reception

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.