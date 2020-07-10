Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. insurers eye Legionnaires' disease safeguards as buildings re-open from pandemic shutdowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the Opera House Hotel where a cooling tower has been tested and disinfected following a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the South Bronx region in New York

(This story removes reference to "cooling tower of the hotel's air-conditioning system" in eighth paragraph)

By Suzanne Barlyn

Commercial insurers are scrutinizing building managers' efforts to avoid outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease as they re-open movie theaters, gyms, schools and offices that had been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, industry sources told Reuters.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe, sometimes-lethal form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria that builds up in pipes. Environmental insurers, which collect roughly $2 billion in annual premiums, would be on the hook for damages if there are outbreaks at buildings they cover.

"Legionella could be the deadliest waterborne illness in the U.S. and another deadly consequence of COVID," said Veronica Benzinger, environmental service group leader for insurance broker Aon PLC, referring to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The pandemic shutdown of businesses and schools has led to an unprecedented amount of stagnant water in dormant buildings. It becomes a breeding ground for Legionella bacteria, which can be spread from toilets, sinks, showers and air-conditioning systems.

Some insurers are intensifying Legionnaire's precautions before adding new clients or renewing coverage, insurers and brokers said. For instance, they may ask customers to document how they maintain plumbing and cooling systems.

Large commercial office buildings and manufacturing plants have professional maintenance staff who likely kept water flowing throughout the crisis. Smaller buildings that insurers cover are at higher risk, experts said.

To avoid contamination, they must flush and sanitize pipes and disinfect cooling towers that use water to lower air temperature, they said.

The bacteria and disease get their name from a deadly outbreak following a 1976 American Legion convention in a Philadelphia hotel.

Nearly 50,000 people have been infected with Legionnaires' disease between 2000 and 2015, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [L3N2CC376]

Allianz SE has added Legionnaires' prevention to broader discussions with large industrial clients about the coronavirus pandemic, said Scott Steinmetz, global head of risk consulting within an Allianz specialty insurance.

Allianz has engineers helping customers prepare for reopening, he said. Allianz and AXA are also sending bulletins to clients about water system maintenance.

Insurers might limit Legionnaire's coverage amounts or impose higher deductibles if building systems are outdated, brokers said.

Insurers were already worried about possible outbreaks, because of elevated lawsuits and claims. They are stepping up their scrutiny even more due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Illinois agreed to pay $6.4 million to families of patients who died of Legionnaires' disease at a state-run veterans home. Other deaths have occurred in New York and Michigan.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Bill Berkrot)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.17% 182.68 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
AON PLC 1.58% 197.39 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
AXA 2.03% 18.28 Real-time Quote.-28.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:33pEXCLUSIVE : TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources
RE
03:33pDATA443 RISK MITIGATION, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pBASF SE : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
03:31pSSR MINING : Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Merger of SSR Mining and Alacer Gold
PR
03:31pCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Cleaner Fuels to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:29pKNORR-BREMSE : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
03:29pConcord RENTS Announces the Groundbreaking For Venue At Viera Senior Living Apartments
GL
03:28pAEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2020
GL
03:27pFACEBOOK : Is Considering A Ban In Political Ads Ahead Of U.S. Election- Bloomberg News
RE
03:27pWESTHAVEN VENTURES : IIROC Trading Halt - WHN
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
3NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group