Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. jet fuel prices hit by demand fears on coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 04:41pm EST

Falling demand for jet fuel worldwide because of the deadly coronavirus has hit U.S. prices for the product, which dropped to its lowest seasonally in five years, market participants said.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has spread to over 20 countries and led to more than 400 deaths, has caused many airlines to stop flights to parts of China, weakening demand for jet fuel. Oil markets have dropped just under 20% in the wake of the virus' spread, a signal of market fears of a sharp drop in demand, even though it is difficult to quantify the extent of the decline in usage.

In January the average amount of jet fuel on the water, in transit, was 11% lower than the same time last year, said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData. That decline is likely to accelerate in February as more travel restrictions are put into place to quell the outbreak, he said.

In the United States, jet fuel stocks rose to 42.8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 24, the highest for January-end since 2017, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

For a graphic on U.S. jet stocks: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/USA-PRODUCTS-VIRUS/0H001R897BRG/index.html.

Graphic: U.S. jet fuel stocks rise to 3-yr high, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/1757/1731/U.S.%20jet%20fuel%20stocks%20rise%20to%203-yr%20high.png

The shift in jet demand has weighed on prices for the product in U.S. cash markets, traders said. Gulf Coast jet fuel cash differentials <JET-DIFF-USG> fell to 14.25 cents per gallon below the heating oil futures benchmark on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the weakest seasonally since 2015.

On the U.S. West Coast, prices have plummeted as cheaper supplies are being sent into the region from Asian markets. Jet fuel for delivery into Los Angeles <JET-LA> is down 25% in the last month, to $1.5997 on Monday from $2.1266 a gallon, traders said.

"California sources the majority of their jet from the Far East. Those low-priced barrels coming into the U.S. West Coast market have really made those prices fall," a U.S.-based trader said.

U.S. distillate refining margins have already had a bad start to 2020 and sit at the lowest level seasonally since 2017, Refinitiv Eikon data shows. Distillate futures on NYMEX have dropped 21.6% since the start of the year.

Asian refining margins for jet fuel in January posted their biggest monthly decline in a more than a decade.

"Asian jet fuel led by China is the key growth driver of the global oil market," Paul Sankey, managing director at Mizuho in New York, said in a note this week.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Stephanie Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMDOCS LIMITED 1.67% 73.8 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.61% 53.82 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD. 1.63% 18.08 End-of-day quote.2.81%
WTI -0.82% 49.45 Delayed Quote.-16.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51pDisney's streaming leap hooks 28.6 million subscribers, earnings beat forecasts
RE
04:50pSnap misses quarterly revenue estimates, shares sink
RE
04:50pStocks surge, safe-havens fall as confidence grows in China's virus efforts
RE
04:50pIndustrials Up Amid Deal Activity -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:49pState AGs, Justice Department discuss Google antitrust probe
RE
04:48pChipotle's earnings beat estimates on higher prices, delivery boost
RE
04:47pMacy's to close 125 stores, cut more than 2,000 jobs
RE
04:46pDisney's streaming leap hooks 28.6 million subscribers, earnings beat forecasts
RE
04:45pFord posts $1.7 billion loss, offers weak 2020 forecast
RE
04:44pFederal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints
2SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., : Hedge funds hold their nerve on China, seek opportunities
3ELECTRIC DREAM: Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035
4BP PLC : BP boosts dividend as profit tops forecast and CEO bows out
5BASWARE OYJ : BASWARE FINANCIAL STATEMENT BULLETIN JANUARY-DECEMBER 2019: Profitability improved; cloud revenu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group