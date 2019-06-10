Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. job openings slip; hiring hits all-time high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 12:41pm EDT
Job seekers speak with potential employers at a City of Boston Neighborhood Career Fair on May Day in Boston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job openings fell slightly in April, but a surge in hiring to a record high suggested strong demand for labor before a recent escalation in trade tensions that was partly blamed for a sharp slowdown in employment growth last month.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report from the Labor Department on Monday also showed an uptick in layoffs, though they remained at historically low levels.

Trade tensions between the United States and China worsened following a move by President Donald Trump in early May to impose additional tariffs of up to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting retaliation by Beijing.

A tariff on all goods from Mexico to force authorities in that country to stop immigrants from Central America from crossing the border into the United States was averted after the two nations struck an 11th hour agreement late on Friday.

"The April JOLTS report probably is not the most useful indicator about current labor market conditions," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. "But for what it's worth, the JOLTS data show that conditions in the labor market generally remained favorable as of April."

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, slipped to a seasonally adjusted 7.4 million from 7.5 million in March, the government said. The job openings rate was unchanged at 4.7%. Hiring jumped by 240,000 jobs in April to 5.9 million, the highest level since the government started tracking the series in 2000. The hiring rate increased to 3.9% from 3.8% in March.

The economy created only 75,000 jobs in May after adding 224,000 positions in April, the government reported last Friday. The unemployment rate was unchanged near a 50-year low of 3.6%.

QUITS RATE STEADY

Job openings have been trending sideways since hitting an all-time high of 7.6 million in November. Some economists viewed this as a sign that the labor market was slowing, regardless of the impact of the trade fights on hiring decisions by companies.

"The lack of improvement in job openings points to demand for labor leveling off and suggests that the slowdown in hiring evidenced in Friday’s payroll report was not a blip," said Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"While today’s report is consistent with some cooling in hiring, the labor market is hardly falling off the rails."

Vacancies in the federal government increased by 22,000 jobs in April. But job openings decreased by 172,000 in the professional and business services sector. The increase in hiring was concentrated in the private sector, with employers in the real estate and rental and leasing industries filling 34,000 vacancies in April.

The number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs was little changed at 3.5 million in April, keeping the quits rate at 2.3% for 11 consecutive months. The quits rate is viewed by policymakers and economists as a measure of job market confidence.

Layoffs edged up in April, lifting the layoffs rate to 1.2% from 1.1% in the prior month. Layoffs increased in the real estate and rental and leasing industry.

"While these data obviously precede the May payroll report, they do show that there was no signs of labor market demand beginning to fade," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York. "We think payroll growth will bounce back in June."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Susan Thomas and Andrea Ricci)

By Lucia Mutikani

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58pTrump ready to slap new tariffs on China after G20 meeting
RE
12:58pNIAUR NORTHERN IRELAND AUTHORITY FOR UTILITY REG : PPB price control licence modification decision
PU
12:58pGEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY : Board of Directors Reviews Financials, Approves Master's Degree at June Meeting
PU
12:51pMexico says other Latam countries could share burden of tackling migration to U.S.
RE
12:48pMEXICO SENATE SHOULD RATIFY USMCA TRADE DEAL NEXT WEEK : president
RE
12:48pMexico says migration reduction measures to be reviewed after 45 days
RE
12:41pU.S. job openings slip; hiring hits all-time high
RE
12:33pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Bloomberg attacks Appalachian families, communities once again
PU
12:29pUkraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week
DJ
12:28pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Africa's regional integration gains momentum at 54th African Development Bank Annual Meetings in Malabo
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
2APPLE : TRUMP SAYS UNITED TECH, RAYTHEON DEAL MAY HURT COMPETITION: CNBC
3Trump believes China will make trade deal, but tariffs ready - CNBC
4OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : sows £17 million 'vertical farming' seed to diversify
5TESLA : TESLA : Employees sour on Tesla amid cost-cutting, layoffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About