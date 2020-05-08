Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. joblessness slams Latinos, less educated with brutal force

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 09:45am EDT
People wait in line to enter the Nassau County Mega Job Fair at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York

By Howard Schneider

The U.S. economy's record run of job growth and historically low unemployment has been stopped in its tracks by the fight against the coronavirus pandemic: joblessness hit 14.7% in April, and even if it starts to fall in coming weeks there will be scars.

And the scars are deeper for some than others. Just as the decade-long recovery had begun to dent some of the disparities in the U.S. labor force, the wave of layoffs beginning in mid-March and continuing last month has widened them again.

By race: Blacks and whites each saw a rise of about 10 percentage points in the unemployment rate. But the unemployment rate among Latinos jumped nearly 13%, possi
bly reflecting the steep job losses in the hospitality industry. (Graphic:https://tmsnrt.rs/2LdtM2d

For a graphic on The new unemployed: By race, click

By education: The unemployment rate at least tripled for every major education category. But that still left the rate for those with college degrees in the single digits, at 8.4%. By contrast,
more than 21% of those without a high school degree were jobless.(Graphic:https://tmsnrt.rs/2LaqqNJ

For a graphic on The new unemployed: By education, click

By gender: Men and women had about equal unemployment rates going into the pandemic. The initial rounds of layoffs hit women slightly harde
r, possibly reflecting the deeper hit in the service industries. (Graphic:https://tmsnrt.rs/2YHd6Z3

For a graphic on The new unemployed: By sex, click

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:10aEXPLAINER : Why 14.7% unemployment rate doesn't capture the true state of the coronavirus economy
RE
10:09aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 Series II-Issue Price
PU
10:08aCanada Sets Fresh Job-Loss Record in April -- Update
DJ
10:00aCanada loses record 2 million jobs; temporary layoffs hide extent of damage
RE
09:57aTreasury Yields Rise After Jobs Report
DJ
09:55aCanada March Building Permits Decline Sharply in March
DJ
09:49aSUSTAINABLE FOOD LAB : Keeping Change Moving When Everything Stops
PU
09:48aOil heads for another weekly gain on demand hopes and shut-ins
RE
09:45aU.S. joblessness slams Latinos, less educated with brutal force
RE
09:43aINSTANT VIEW : Coronavirus ravaged U.S. payrolls in April, 20.5 mln jobs lost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group