Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. jobs data and global coronavirus worries hold dollar firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 09:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

The dollar held gains on Monday after job market data provided the latest sign of U.S. economic strength, while worries about the coronavirus epidemic kept other trade-exposed currencies subdued.

Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth accelerated last month, blowing past estimates, with particular strength in construction - indicating the economy is in decent shape.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, meanwhile, rose again over the weekend, passing the total killed by the SARS epidemic. It now stands at 908 in mainland China, where there are a total of 40,171 infections.

That has left trade-exposed currencies on the back foot, the dollar at milestone highs against other majors and safe-haven currencies such as the yen trading firmly.

The Australian dollar touched a fresh decade-low of $0.6657 in early trade and last stood at $0.6680 <AUD=D3>. The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> touched a two-month low of $0.6397.

Against the euro, the greenback was just below a four-month high of $1.0940 hit on Friday at $1.0948. The pound was parked near its lowest since November at $1.2890.

"There is an overriding theme of U.S. dollar strength against a backdrop where the data continues to suggest that the U.S. economy is faring better than others," Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Flows in to the buoyant U.S. stock market further supported the currency, Catril said. [MKTS/GLOB]

"For now until we have more clarity on the coronavirus and its full impact on economic activity, it's difficult to see the dollar coming under much challenge."

Authorities in China were preparing for millions of people to return to work on Monday following an extended Lunar New Year break.

Yet with many of China's teeming cities turned into almost ghost towns during the past two weeks, investors are looking closely at how quickly the economy can regain its feet.

The trepidation had the Japanese yen trading firmly in the morning at 109.64 per dollar.

"It's a key week, with factories and ports in China due to open," ANZ analysts said in a note. "Whether that is achievable, and to what extent, will provide direction about the extent of ongoing disruption as the outbreak continues."

Chinese inflation data is due at 0130 GMT, and a significant miss of expectations for year-on-year inflation running at 4.5% may increase the size of the challenge for Chinese policymakers.

The yuan last traded steady at 7.0069 per dollar offshore.

Elsewhere in Asia, investors continued to sell emerging markets' currencies in favour of dollars and yen. That has left the Thai baht at an almost 8-month trough of 31.37 per dollar and the Singapore dollar 3% weaker in two weeks. [EMRG/FRX]

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Jane Wardell)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.36% 0.89118 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.71% 73.611 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.25% 1.04464 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.64% 0.65511 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.49% 0.6701 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.41% 1.92419 Delayed Quote.1.62%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.05% 1.71489 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.29% 141.653 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.36% 82.58 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.31% 0.73507 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.46% 1.63404 Delayed Quote.2.11%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.84913 Delayed Quote.0.43%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.24% 120.296 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.06% 0.8889 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.12% 25.92 End-of-day quote.5.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.13% 0.85302 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.48% 70.455 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.18% 6.99852 Delayed Quote.0.65%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.10% 6.9953 Delayed Quote.0.11%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.22% 109.839 Delayed Quote.1.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:22pMalaysia's economy to grow 4.5% in 2020, PM Mahathir says
RE
09:21pChina's producer prices break deflation spell but coronavirus heightens risks
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pU.S. jobs data and global coronavirus worries hold dollar firm
RE
08:33pOil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand
RE
08:21pAsian markets fall as coronavirus concerns weigh on sentiment
RE
07:24pWall Street futures fall as coronavirus toll rises, China plans return to work
RE
06:36pTrump to Propose $4.8 Trillion Budget With Big Safety-Net Cuts -- Update
DJ
05:08pUK hopes to have freeports up and running next year
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IFLYTEK CO LTD : IFLYTEK : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies
2HORIZON OIL LIMITED : HORIZON OIL : Australian Financial Review article
3The Global Partnership Against Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) Alliance Announces Formation With Royal En..
4AD HOC GROUP OF CONSTITUTIONAL DEBTHOLDERS : Comments on Settlement with Puerto Rico Oversight Board
5CANON INC. : CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Smart Gadget USA from Amazon.com

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group