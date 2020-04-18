Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal government surveillance requests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/18/2020 | 03:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

Twitter Inc will not be able to reveal surveillance requests it received from the U.S. government after a federal judge accepted government arguments that this was likely to harm national security after a near six-year long legal battle.

The social media company had sued the U.S. Department of Justice in 2014 to be allowed to reveal, as part of its "Draft Transparency Report", the surveillance requests it received. It argued its free-speech rights were being violated by not being allowed to reveal the details.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted the government's request to dismiss Twitter's lawsuit in an eleven page order filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern California.

The judge ruled on Friday that granting Twitter's request "would be likely to lead to grave or imminent harm to the national security."

"The Government's motion for summary judgment is GRANTED and Twitter's motion for summary judgment is DENIED," the judge said in her order.

Twitter had sued the Justice Department in its battle with federal agencies as the internet industry's self-described champion of free speech seeking the right to reveal the extent of U.S. government surveillance.

The lawsuit had followed months of fruitless negotiations with the government and had marked an escalation in the internet industry's battle over government gag orders on the nature and number of requests for private user information.

Tech companies were seeking to clarify their relationships with U.S. law enforcement and spying agencies in the wake of revelations by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden that outlined the depth of U.S. spying capabilities.

Twitter's legal battle spanned the tenures of four U.S. attorneys general - Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Jeff Sessions and William Barr.

Through the use of confidential declarations, the Justice Department was able to show that revealing the exact number of national security letters from 2014, as requested by Twitter, posed a risk to national security, Friday's order said.

Twitter said on Saturday it was disappointed with the court's decision but added it "will continue to fight for transparency." The statement did not give further details.

By Kanishka Singh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Unacceptable that live exports would be held up by dept bureaucracy
PU
03:36pU.S. banks seek term changes as Fed finalises Main Street Lending Program
RE
03:21pRSF REPORTERS SANS FRONTIÈRES : Beware of China's coronavirus disinformation, RSF says
PU
03:09pU.S. judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal government surveillance requests
RE
03:06pBeer may lose its fizz as CO2 supplies go flat during pandemic
RE
10:36aCOVID-19 : Data for a resilient Africa
PU
09:37aBritain mulling new business support scheme - Sky News
RE
09:21aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Procurement operations of Pulses and Oilseeds directly from Farmers at MSP
PU
08:47aSouth Africa's SAA offers staff severance packages after state pulls plug
RE
08:20aEXCLUSIVE : Amazon deploys thermal cameras at warehouses to scan for fevers faster
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Cuts Jobs, Slashes Dividend
2ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : ALTRIA : Boss Resigns After Juul Deal Sours
3INCYTE CORPORATION : INCYTE :  FDA Approves Incyte's Pemazyre™ (pemigatinib) as First Targeted Treatment..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to Reopen Europe Plants With List of New Safety Rules
5GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GREAT WALL MOTOR : India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, see..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group