Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. judge disqualifies Huawei lawyer from fraud, sanctions case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

A U.S. judge on Tuesday disqualified James Cole, a Washington lawyer for China's Huawei, from defending the telecommunications equipment maker against charges of bank fraud and sanctions violations.

Judge Ann Donnelly of U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York, issued her order after federal prosecutors argued that Cole's prior work at the Department of Justice created conflicts of interest.

Cole served as the deputy attorney general, the No. 2 official, at the Justice Department between 2011 and 2015.

"There is a 'substantial risk' that Cole could use 'confidential factual information' obtained while serving as DAG to 'materially advance' Huawei's current defense strategy," the U.S. prosecutors said in a May court filing.

Cole, a partner at the law firm Sidley Austin, said he had no recollection of matters referenced as the basis for his disqualification. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the judge's decision.

"We are disappointed in the court's decision, which we believe violates Huawei's Sixth Amendment right to counsel of its choice," Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly said in a statement. "We reserve our right to appeal this decision when appropriate."

In the May court filing, the government argued that, as deputy attorney general, Cole "personally supervised and participated in aspects of" a related investigation, but said the details were classified.

A redacted version of Donnelly's decision to disqualify Cole will be made public by Jan. 10, the judge said in her order.

The criminal case against Huawei accuses the company of conspiring to defraud HSBC Holdings Plc and other banks by misrepresenting its relationship with a company that operated in Iran. Prosecutors said Huawei put the banks at risk of penalties for processing transactions that violated U.S. sanctions.

Cole entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Huawei and its U.S. subsidiary in March.

The company's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei's founder, is fighting extradition from Canada, where she was arrested last December for her role in the alleged fraud. Meng has said she is innocent.

Michael Levy, another lawyer for the company, argued in court in September that the effort to stop Cole from representing Huawei was another tactical step in a broader U.S. government campaign against the Chinese company.

By Karen Freifeld

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:47pShares slide as Trump raises specter of longer, wider trade war
RE
09:30pSouth Korea stocks fall as trade hopes wane on Trump comments
RE
09:22pChina Caixin Services PMI Hit Seven-Month High in Nov.
DJ
09:20pTrump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
RE
09:20pTrump has upended relationships with nine of 10 top U.S. trading partners
RE
09:17pSouth Korea's Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest $52 billion over six years
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12pJohnson & Johnson says new tests show no asbestos in Johnson's Baby Powder
RE
09:10pU.S. judge disqualifies Huawei lawyer from fraud, sanctions case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. HAS NOT RULED OUT IMPOSING TARIFFS ON IMPORTED AUTOS: Commerce chief
4ALPHABET : Proper U.S.-China trade deal more important than timing - U.S. Commerce chief
5ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : ONEMAIN FINANCIAL : Names New General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group