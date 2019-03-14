Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. judge rules Qualcomm owes Apple nearly $1 billion rebate payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds her phone near an Apple company logo in Beijing

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge has issued a preliminary ruling that Qualcomm Inc owes Apple Inc nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebate payments, though the decision is unlikely to result in Qualcomm writing a check to Apple because of other developments in the dispute.

Judge Gonzalo Curiel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on Thursday ruled that Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, was obligated to pay nearly $1 billion in rebate payments to Apple, which for years used Qualcomm's modem chips to connect iPhones to wireless data networks.

The payments were part of a business cooperation agreement between the two companies amid the peculiar patent licensing practices of the consumer electronics industry.

In general, the contract factories that built Apple's iPhones would pay Qualcomm billions of dollars per year for the use of Qualcomm's patented technology in iPhones, a cost that Apple would reimburse the contract factories for. Separately, Qualcomm and Apple had a cooperation agreement under which Qualcomm would pay Apple a rebate on the iPhone patent payments if Apple agreed not to attack in court or with regulators.

In a lawsuit filed two years ago, Apple sued Qualcomm, alleging that the chip supplier had broken the cooperation agreement by not paying nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebates.

Qualcomm in turn alleged that it stopped paying the rebate payments because Apple had broken the agreement by urging other smartphone makers to complain to regulators and making "false and misleading" statements to the Korean Fair Trade Commission, which was investigating Qualcomm over antitrust allegations. Apple responded that it was making lawful responses to regulators in an ongoing investigation.

Judge Curiel sided with Apple, ruling that Qualcomm owed the missed rebate payments.

"Qualcomm's illegal business practices are harming Apple and the entire industry," Apple said in a statement.

Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm, told Reuters in a statement, “Although the Court today did not view Apple’s conduct as a breach of Apple’s promises to Qualcomm in the 2013 Business Cooperation and Patent Agreement, the exposure of Apple’s role in these events is a welcome development.”

The decision will not become final until after the trial in the case, which begins next month. And it is unlikely that Qualcomm will make a new payment to Apple.

Apple's contract factories, which under normal circumstances would pay Qualcomm for patent royalties owed on iPhones, have already withheld the nearly $1 billion in payments to Qualcomm. Qualcomm's Rosenberg said those withheld iPhone payments have already been accounted for in Qualcomm's existing financial statements.

“Apple has already offset the payment at issue under the agreement against royalties that were owed to Qualcomm,” Qualcomm's Rosenberg told Reuters.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUALCOMM 0.02% 55.4 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23pHuawei CFO wanted to quit job just before arrest, says founder
RE
10:17pJapan court hands Mt. Gox founder two-and-a-half years suspended sentence -Kyodo
RE
10:14pFINANCIAL REVIEW : Exchange Market's Influence over Companies and Response (January 2019 No.136)
PU
10:08pChina's home price growth slips to 10-month low as economy slows
RE
10:04pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio, Cassidy, and Kennedy Reintroduce Legislation to Expedite Small Scale LNG Exports
PU
10:03pChina's home price growth slips to 10-month low as economy slows
RE
09:37pU.S. judge rules Qualcomm owes Apple nearly $1 billion rebate payment
RE
09:36pNine banks win dismissal of Canadian rate-rigging lawsuit in U.S.
RE
09:34pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on March 25
PU
09:33pEXCLUSIVE : Uber plans to kick off IPO in April - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks as black box probe to start on Ethio..
2BANK OF AMERICA : HK suspends UBS sponsor license, fines it and others $100 million for IPO failures
3S&P 500 : MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Jitters Over Trade-deal Delay, Weak Chinese Data
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing groundings put U.S.-China trade-linked jet order in limbo
5RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : Gets $402 Million Radar Contract Modification From U.S. Navy

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.