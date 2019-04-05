Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. judge rules against Expedia in United Airlines fare listings lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 05:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines electronic departure board is pictured inside the terminal at Newark International Airport in New Jersey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday rejected Expedia Inc's request for an injunction that would have required United Airlines to continue providing fare data for flights after Sept. 30, when the companies' contract ends.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel said Expedia had shown a "likelihood of success" on the merits of its breach of contract claim, but did not show a preliminary injunction was needed to avoid irreparable harm or serve the public interest.

An injunction would have required United, part of Chicago-based United Continental Holdings Inc, to provide Expedia with fare and schedule information for all its publicly available flights, including those after Sept. 30.

"We welcome the ruling from the judge in favor of United which will minimize the risk of disrupting our customers’ travel plans and ensure we can effectively serve customers who need to make changes to their itineraries purchased through Expedia," United said in an emailed statement.

Expedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The dispute came as some carriers try to reduce distribution costs by encouraging travelers to book directly rather than through online travel agencies such as Bellevue, Washington-based Expedia.

Southwest Airlines Co has long relied on direct bookings, and JetBlue Airways Corp in October 2017 pulled its fares from several online agencies.

Expedia accused United of trying to force a renegotiation of their 2011 contract by threatening to withhold fares for flights after Sept. 30, leaving it unable to book or change tickets.

United countered that limiting fare listings would benefit travelers flying later, because the companies' "coming divorce" would leave Expedia unable to serve them.

In his decision, Castel found no language in the contract between Expedia and United suggesting that United would withhold fare information in the final months, and no evidence that Expedia would be unable to service customers through Sept. 30.

But he also found no proof that maintaining the "contractual status quo" would irreparably harm Expedia, even if the dispute led to customer confusion and hurt its reputation.

Castel also said the public interest did not weigh in favor of a preliminary injunction.

"There is no serious issue as to the ability of members of the public to fly on their airline of their choosing," he wrote. "Meaningful and prominent disclosure will mitigate any harm to the public."

The case is Expedia Inc v United Airlines Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-01066.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang and Tom Brown)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36pU.S.-CHINA TRADE TALKS 'MADE PROGRESS' BUT 'SIGNIFICANT WORK REMAINS' : White House
RE
06:33pWorld Bank board elects U.S. Treasury's Malpass as next president
RE
06:32pWorld Bank board elects U.S. Treasury's Malpass as next president
RE
06:23pHow excess speed, hasty commands and flawed software doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX
RE
06:13pCITY OF TITUSVILLE FL : Rail trail utility rehab project is completed
PU
06:03pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : reopens public comment, announces new date for oil and gas lease sale
PU
05:43pCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Observer Group arrives in Belize
PU
05:38pILLINOIS SENATE DEMOCRATS : Martinez measure would require nontoxic ammunition when hunting
PU
05:31pU.S. judge rules against Expedia in United Airlines fare listings lawsuit
RE
05:23pOHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : 04-05-2019 - I-75 between I-475 & I-280 in Lucas County
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : cuts 737 MAX output in wake of two deadly crashes
2ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..
3GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC : GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC :. announces closing a first tranche of its ..
4AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
5AT&T : AT&T : DIRECTV Offers Exclusive Virtual Channel for Game of Thrones Fans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About