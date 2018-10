According to the order, the company violated its probation by issuing false statements regarding its discipline of 35 employees tied to the wrongdoing.

The judge said he was extending the term of a court-appointed monitor for ZTE until 2022.

ZTE settled with the U.S. Department of Commerce last summer over the false statements, which led to the lifting of a ban on U.S. suppliers doing business with the Chinese company.

