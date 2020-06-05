Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. labor market unexpectedly improves in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 09:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease outbreak

By Lucia Mutikani

The U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May after suffering record losses in the prior month, offering the clearest signal yet that the downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was probably over, though the road to recovery could be long.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed the jobless rate falling to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April, a post World War Two high. It came on the heels of surveys showing consumer confidence, manufacturing and services industries stabilizing.

Economic conditions have significantly improved as businesses reopened after shuttering in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.509 million jobs last month after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the unemployment rate jumping to 19.8% in May and payrolls falling by 8 million jobs.

U.S. stock index futures sharply extended gains. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.

"These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it," The Labor Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39aGerman stimulus package could be bigger than planned, regions find
RE
09:36aWall Street jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate
RE
09:36aPutin chides Nornickel, orders law change after Arctic fuel spill
RE
09:31aSinn Féin table new law to boost trade union rights
PU
09:31aPoland's reserve assets in May 2020
PU
09:29aBombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as pandemic dents travel demand
RE
09:23aOil rises on U.S. jobless drop, OPEC+ meeting hopes
RE
09:20aSurprise May U.S. payrolls rise fans hopes for economic recovery
RE
09:20aTrump congratulates self on U.S. jobs report, will hold news conference at 10 a.m. EDT
RE
09:18aItaly GDP to fall 9.2% this year, says central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
5U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group