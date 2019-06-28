Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. lags in export financing arms race fuelled by China - EXIM report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 10:04am EDT
A man walks past the lobby of the Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) headquarters in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China provided as much as $130 billion in government export financing support in 2018, dwarfing every other country and fuelling a new export lending arms race, the U.S. Export-Import Bank said in a report on Friday.

"China stands in a league of its own as a provider of export and trade-related finance," EXIM said in its annual competitiveness report to Congress.

EXIM said that Beijing has brought a total government approach to export finance that has left the U.S. export financing agency far behind as it regains its full lending powers for the first time in nearly four years.

In the last full year that EXIM had complete lending powers, fiscal 2014, the agency provided $20.5 billion in financing support for $27.5 billion worth of U.S. exports.

The report described a substantially changed landscape in export finance since a 2015 fight in the U.S. Congress over EXIM's future nearly shut down the bank and left its lending powers sharply curtailed because of a lack of a board quorum.

Until May, when new board members were approved, EXIM was unable to finance or guarantee loans of more than $10 million, shutting it out of exports of large projects such as aircraft or power infrastructure.

During the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2018, EXIM authorized only $3.3 billion in financing, supporting $6.8 billion worth of U.S. exports, according to EXIM's most recent annual report.

China has in the meantime completely changed the playing field for government-backed export financing, EXIM said. The country's export financing agencies and state lending have been central to funding initiatives such as the Belt and Road infrastructure initiative and the "Made in China 2025" technology upgrade programme.

China's practices have forced other countries to adjust their strategies so as not to lose access to important export markets, EXIM said. Other governments have started to mimic China and use their export credit agencies to "maximize the long-run export footprint" to establish customer bases abroad.

"Competition today is not simply about the volume or the terms and conditions of export credit support. Instead, competition now is principally focussed on the innovative solutions that an entire government - not just its export credit agency - can offer," the agency said.

China's conventional medium and long-term export financing has also been trending upward for a decade and reached $39 billion in 2018, the report said.

At the time EXIM regained its full lending powers, its then-acting president Jeffrey Gerrish said in a statement that the bank has nearly $40 billion worth of export deals in the pipeline waiting for approval.

The agency has been a popular target for conservatives, who have branded it as a provider of "corporate welfare" and "crony capitalism." The reinstatement of its lending powers is a boon for large U.S. manufacturers such as Boeing Co, General Electric and Caterpillar Inc , which can once again offer U.S.-government-backed financing for overseas customers.

(This story has been refilled to correct estimated amount of Chinese export support to $130 billion in paragraph 1)

(Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Jonas Ekblom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.30% 363.86 Delayed Quote.16.26%
CATERPILLAR INC. 0.71% 136.637 Delayed Quote.6.36%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.05% 10.405 Delayed Quote.35.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21aShares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans
RE
10:21aTHE WEAPONIZATION OF ECONOMIC POLICY ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ATLANTIC : Something's Got to Give.
PU
10:21aUSDA UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Research is Driving Technological Innovation
PU
10:13aGlobal Fashion Group IPO books covered - bookrunner
RE
10:12aOil prices hold near $67 a barrel ahead of G20 talks, OPEC
RE
10:07aSouth Sudan suspends all pre-sales oil contracts
RE
10:06aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi puts forward 3-point proposal on developing China-Africa relations
PU
10:05aOil prices hold near $67/b ahead of G20 talks, OPEC
RE
10:04aU.S. lags in export financing arms race fuelled by China - EXIM report
RE
09:58aTSX opens higher on gains in energy shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4NEL : NEL ASA: Presentation for Kjørbo press conference
5ORANGE : Orange to Sell Remaining Shares in BT Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About