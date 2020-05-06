Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. launches national security probe of mobile crane imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

By Andrea Shalal

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday launched a "Section 232" national security investigation into imports of mobile cranes from Germany, Austria, Japan and elsewhere, following a complaint by domestic producer Manitowoc Co.

The investigation could potentially lead to new U.S. tariffs on imports of such cranes.

Manitowoc in December petitioned the department, arguing that increased imports of low-priced mobile cranes and intellectual property infringement by foreign competitors had harmed the domestic mobile crane manufacturing industry.

The Department of Homeland Security has identified mobile cranes as a critical industry because of their use in the defense and critical infrastructure sectors, the Commerce Department said in a statement launching the probe.

"We will conduct this review thoroughly and expeditiously," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said. "This investigation will help determine whether mobile cranes are being imported in such quantities or under such circumstances as to threaten to impair U.S. national security."

The Trump administration has used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to apply new tariffs to steel and aluminum imports from China and elsewhere, and last year threatened to use the law to put duties on imports of automobiles and automobile parts from Europe and Japan, although such duties have not been implemented.

On Monday, the Commerce Department launched a separate Section 232 investigation that could lead to new U.S. tariffs on imports of key electrical steel components of power transformers and related goods.

In the mobile crane case, Manitowoc claims the low-priced imports and intellectual property infringement resulted in the closure of one of its two production facilities in the United States and eliminated hundreds of skilled manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.

In making its case to the department, the company cited data from the U.S. International Trade Commission, which showed that imports of mobile cranes increased 152% between 2014 and 2019, the Commerce Department said in its statement.

It also cited a 2015 case in which the ITC banned the sale of a Chinese crane in the United States after it found that a Chinese manufacturer misappropriated six trade secrets and infringed on a patent.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20pU.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight
RE
06:16pUber lays off hundreds in Egypt amid global cuts, staff says
RE
06:14pSIXT LEASING SE : Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.90 per Sixt Leasing share
PU
06:08pTrump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal
RE
06:07pTrump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal
RE
06:04pCanada's Manulife posts profit miss on market woes, coronavirus-related claims
RE
05:59pDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results; Delivered Strong Performance And Generated Record Quarterly Net Earnings
PU
05:54pU.S. launches national security probe of mobile crane imports
RE
05:35pTrade worries drive Dow, S&P down
RE
05:25pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2020-2024 | Changes in Clea..
2TORSTAR CORPORATION : TORSTAR CORPORATION: Result Of Voting For Directors At Annual Meeting Of Class A Shareho..
3Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Q2 HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
5CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : SEABOURN : Extends Pause To Global Ship Operations Into October, November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group