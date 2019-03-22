Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. lawmaker seeks Boeing whistleblowers, some MAX 737 orders in jeopardy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 06:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Men unload a case from a diplomatic car of the Ethiopian Embassy arrives at the headquarters of France's BEA air accident investigation agency in Le Bourget

WASHINGTON/JAKARTA (Reuters) - A U.S. lawmaker on Friday urged current or former Boeing Co and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees to come forward with any information about the certification program for the 737 MAX, which has suffered two fatal crashes in five months.

Boeing and the FAA are under global regulatory scrutiny over software and training on the signature aircraft. Boeing risked losing a $6 billion order for the jet on Friday, its first since the world's entire fleet was grounded last week.

Indonesian airline Garuda said it plans to scrap its order because some passengers are afraid to board the plane, although industry analysts said the deal was already in doubt.

In the United States, the chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Peter DeFazio urged people to use the committee's whistleblower web page.

"It is imperative we continue to ensure we have the highest level of safety for the traveling public," DeFazio said.

American Airlines pilots were preparing to test Boeing's planned software upgrade for an anti-stall system on MAX simulators this weekend, saying they want their own safety guarantees on the software fix.

The 737 MAX was Boeing's fastest selling jet before an Ethiopian Airlines crash near Addis Ababa on March 10, which followed a Lion Air crash in Indonesia on Oct. 29.

Ethiopian and French investigators have pointed to "clear similarities" between the two crashes, which killed 346 people, putting pressure on Boeing and U.S. regulators to come up with an adequate fix. No direct link has been proven between the crashes but attention has focused on whether pilots had the correct information about the "angle of attack" at which the wing slices through the air.

    Ethiopia has shared limited information with foreign investigators, Reuters reported on Thursday, and an industry source said Boeing had not yet received any black box and voice recorder data.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, on Friday raised concerns in a letter to the FAA about regulations that allow aircraft manufacturers to effectively self-certify the safety of their planes and "left the fox guarding the henhouse."

The FAA declined to comment.

The U.S. Justice Department opened a separate investigation this week. The FBI has declined comment.

Garuda CEO Ari Askhara told Reuters on Friday: "Many passengers told us they were afraid to get on a MAX 8."

However, the airline had been reconsidering its order for 49 of the narrowbody jets before the Ethiopian crash, including potentially swapping some for widebody Boeing models.

Southeast Asia faces a glut of narrowbody aircraft like the 737 MAX and rival Airbus A320neo at a time of slowing global economic growth and high fuel costs.

"They have been re-looking at their fleet plan anyway so this is an opportunity to make some changes that otherwise may be difficult to do," CAPA Centre for Aviation Chief Analyst Brendan Sobie said.

Indonesia's Lion Air has also said it might cancel 737 MAX aircraft, though industry sources say it is also struggling to absorb the number of planes on order.

RETROFITS

Boeing now plans to make compulsory a light to alert pilots when sensor readings of the angle of attack do not match - meaning at least one must be wrong -, according to two officials briefed on the matter.

Investigators suspect a faulty angle-of-attack reading led the doomed Lion Air jet's computer to believe it had stalled, prompting its anti-stall system, called MCAS, repeatedly to push the plane's nose down.

Norwegian Air played down the significance of the compulsory light, saying that, according to Boeing, it would not have been able to prevent erroneous signals that Lion Air pilots received before their new 737 MAX plane crashed in October.

Boeing must be cautious with how it characterizes the safety alert, risking legal claims by saying it could have made a difference in the crash while not wanting to suggest that the retrofit is meaningless, legal experts said.

The Lion Air plane did not have the warning light installed, and Ethiopian Airlines did not immediately comment on whether its crashed plane had the alert.

But the Ethiopian carrier, whose reputation along with Boeing's is at stake, issued a statement on Friday emphasizing the modernity of its safety and training systems, with more than $500 million invested in infrastructure in the past five years.

The Ethiopian crash has set off one of the widest inquiries in aviation history and cast a shadow over the Boeing 737 MAX model intended to be a standard for decades.

Boeing did not comment on the plan to make the safety feature standard, but separately said it was moving quickly to make software changes and expected the upgrade to be approved by the FAA in coming weeks.

Experts said the change needs regulatory approval and could take weeks or months. Regulators in Europe and Canada have said they will conduct their own reviews of any new systems.

Boeing shares have fallen 14 percent since the Ethiopian crash.

GRAPHIC: Bo
eing 737 MAX deliveries in question interactive - https://tmsnrt.rs/2Hv2btC
GRAPHIC: Grounded 737 MAX fleet interactive - https://tmsnrt.rs/2O6jQbI

GR
APHIC: Ethiopian Airlines crash and black boxes - https://tmsnrt.rs/2ChBW5M

(Reporting by David Shepardson in WASHINGTON, Cindy Silviana in JAKARTA and Tracy Rucinski in CHICAGO; Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Jamie Freed in Singapore, Bernadette Christina Munthe in Jakarta, Maggie Fick and Jason Neely in Addis Ababa, Tim Hepher in Paris, and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh, Georgina Prodhan and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mark Potter and Grant McCool)

By David Shepardson and Cindy Silviana
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.34% 114.6 Real-time Quote.41.21%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.83% 362.17 Delayed Quote.15.57%
GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE 0.17% 48.1 Delayed Quote.-51.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : China pushes back against U.S. demands in trade talks
PU
07:45pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Feathers in the Spring fundraiser
PU
07:45pPATRICK J  TOOMEY : Bipartisan Toomey-Led Effort Seeks Answers on Possible Tariffs for Foreign Autos
PU
07:45pELIOT ENGEL : Engel Statement on North Korea Sanctions
PU
07:25pTrump taps a strident Powell critic for spot on Fed board
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pCDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION : Final Update About an Outbreak of Salmonella Infections Linked to Ground Beef
PU
07:10pMexican President Urges Banks to Lower Fees Through Competition
DJ
06:55pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Supports Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages..
2PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection
3CBS CORPORATION : Viacom, AT&T negotiations weigh on possible CBS tie-up - sources
4CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY : PROFIT WARNING
5SQUARE : 4 Steps for Launching Your Facebook Business Page

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.