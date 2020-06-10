Log in
U.S. lawmakers propose $22.8 billion in aid to semiconductor industry

06/10/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill that would provide more than $22.8 billion in aid for semiconductor manufacturers, aiming to spur the construction of chip factories in America amid a simmering strategic technology rivalry with China.

Chip factories can cost up to $15 billion to build, with much of the expense in the form of pricey tools. The proposal would create a 40% refundable income tax credit for semiconductor equipment, $10 billion in federal funds to match state incentives to build factories, and $12 billion in research and development funding.

Senators John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, introduced the bill.

While some U.S. firms such as Intel Corp and Micron Technology Inc still make chips in the United States, the industry's center of gravity has shifted to Asia, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has more than half of the overall market for contract manufacturing chips and even stronger hold on the most advanced chips.

Firms including iPhone maker Apple Inc , Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp all rely on TSMC and other Asian foundries to manufacture their chips.

The dual shocks of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted chip supply chains, and Beijing's' move to strengthen its control over Hong Kong have prompted alarm in Washington over having advanced chip manufacturing concentrated in Taiwan, a U.S. ally across a narrow straight from China, which has spent billions of dollars bolstering its domestic chip manufacturing industry.

TSMC last month said it plans to build a factory in Arizona.

While a network of "trusted foundries" exists in the United States to help supply chips to the U.S. government, many chips must still be sourced from Asia.

"As the Chinese Communist Party aims to dominate the entire semiconductor supply chain, it is critical that we supercharge our industry here at home," Representative Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)
