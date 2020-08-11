U.S. lawmakers trade barbs on coronavirus aid, no talks on deal

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate's top
Republican and Democrat criticized each others' approach to
coronavirus aid on Tuesday, with no word on when talks on a new
package might resume and no movement on benefits for tens of
millions who lost jobs in the crisis.
Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell accused
Democrats of attacking Americans struggling with the economic
fallout of a virus that has infected more than 5 million
Americans and killed more than 162,000.
"They're playing hardball against kids, workers, vulnerable
Americans," McConnell said on the Senate floor.
The Senate's Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, portrayed
Republicans as a party in disarray, saying President Donald
Trump should be trying to break the logjam.
"So many Republicans are saying: 'Don’t do a thing – don’t
do a thing.' They’re glad the negotiations have broken down.
We’re not," Schumer said.
Aid to state and local governments - a Democratic priority
that Republicans generally resist - and supplemental
unemployment benefits for millions of workers displaced by the
pandemic are two of the biggest sticking points in the talks.
After talks between top administration officials and
congressional Democratic leaders broke down on Friday, Trump on
Saturday signed orders seeking to bypass Congress and provide
some relief, including delaying student loan payments and
providing some unemployment aid.
Experts said Trump's actions would do little to boost the
economy even if he can overcome legal questions about his
decision to sidestep Congress.
White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday
Trump's plan would provide $300 per week in federal unemployment
aid, in addition to state benefits. This is down from the $600
per week in supplemental federal benefits out-of-work Americans
got from late March until late July, when those benefits
expired.
(Reporting by David Morgan; additional reporting by Patricia
Zengerle and Lisa Lambert; writing by Patricia Zengerle, editing
by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)