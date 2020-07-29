Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S lawmakers want payments halted to airport contractors laying off workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Three key U.S. House of Representatives Democrats on Wednesday asked the Treasury Department to halt government assistance to a dozen airport contractors that have laid off more than 9,000 workers.

The lawmakers found that more than $728 million in federal funds went to these companies even though the assistance was meant to keep workers on the payroll. The U.S. Treasury did not immediately comment.

Representatives Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation Committee, Maxine Waters, chair of the Financial Services Committee, and James Clyburn, chair of the select subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and four companies receiving assistance.

Congress in March approved $32 billion in payroll support for the aviation industry, including $3 billion for contractors like caterers and airplane cleaners. The lawmakers noted that under the law, companies receiving funds are not to conduct involuntary furloughs or reduce pay rates through September.

One company, Gate Gourmet, is expected to receive $171 million in Treasury funds but has laid off more than 3,500 workers since March, the letter said.

A spokeswoman for Gategroup, Gate Gourmet's parent company, said that to "ensure the long-term sustainability of our business in the U.S., layoffs and furloughs were necessary during these unprecedented times." She said the company is committed to meeting its obligations under the law.

Swissport USA, slated to receive $170.4 million in Payroll Support Program funds, announced layoffs of over 2,800 workers before finalizing its Treasury agreement, the lawmakers said. A spokesman for Swissport did not immediately comment.

Major aviation unions have sought a new round of payroll assistance from Congress to keep workers on the payroll through March 31 because of the significant downturn in travel demand. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01pEuro sharply pares gains against us dollar after earlier rising to $1.1805, last at $1.1758
RE
03:00pFed Maintains Stimulus Commitment as Economic Outlook Dims -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:59pArizona attorney general leading probe into apple inc over iphone throttling, shutdowns - documents
RE
02:57pU.S. CDC reports 4,339,997 coronavirus cases
RE
02:56pFormer Pemex boss denies taking bribes from Odebrecht
RE
02:56pPLEXUS : has been awarded a new POS-GRIP “HG” Wellhead order by Spirit Energy for an offshore gas platform in the North Sea.
PU
02:56pILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Zero emission economy will lead to 15 million new jobs by 2030 in Latin America and Caribbean
PU
02:55pU.S. CDC Reports 1,194 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of July 28
RE
02:55pTreasury Bond Yields Fall After of Fed Comment
DJ
02:51pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Shaw Meets with Ambassador Designate to Japan Shorna-Kay Richards
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4SECURITAS AB : SECURITAS AB : Interim Report January-June 2020
5AMS AG : AMS : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group