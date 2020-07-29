U.S lawmakers want payments halted to airport contractors laying off workers

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Three key U.S. House of
Representatives Democrats on Wednesday asked the Treasury
Department to halt government assistance to a dozen airport
contractors that have laid off more than 9,000 workers.
The lawmakers found that more than $728 million in federal
funds went to these companies even though the assistance was
meant to keep workers on the payroll. The U.S. Treasury did not
immediately comment.
Representatives Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation
Committee, Maxine Waters, chair of the Financial Services
Committee, and James Clyburn, chair of the select subcommittee
on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin and four companies receiving assistance.
Congress in March approved $32 billion in payroll support
for the aviation industry, including $3 billion for contractors
like caterers and airplane cleaners. The lawmakers noted that
under the law, companies receiving funds are not to conduct
involuntary furloughs or reduce pay rates through September.
One company, Gate Gourmet, is expected to receive $171
million in Treasury funds but has laid off more than 3,500
workers since March, the letter said.
A spokeswoman for Gategroup, Gate Gourmet's parent company,
said that to "ensure the long-term sustainability of our
business in the U.S., layoffs and furloughs were necessary
during these unprecedented times." She said the company is
committed to meeting its obligations under the law.
Swissport USA, slated to receive $170.4 million in Payroll
Support Program funds, announced layoffs of over 2,800 workers
before finalizing its Treasury agreement, the lawmakers said. A
spokesman for Swissport did not immediately comment.
Major aviation unions have sought a new round of payroll
assistance from Congress to keep workers on the payroll through
March 31 because of the significant downturn in travel
demand.
