Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. lawmakers will press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 MAX crashes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 06:45pm EDT
Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks at the New York Economic club luncheon in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of a U.S. Senate panel reviewing two catastrophic Boeing 737 MAX crashes told Reuters ahead of hearings this week that the plane would not return to U.S. skies until "99.9% of the American public" and policymakers are convinced it is safe.

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will testify for two days before Congress starting on Tuesday, which is the anniversary of the Lion Air 737 MAX crash in Indonesia, the first of two crashes within five months that killed a total of 346 people.

"Clearly the accidents didn't have to happen and I don't think there was sufficient attention to how different pilots would react to signals in the cockpit," Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee that will hold the first hearing, said in an interview on Friday.

Several reports have found Boeing failed to adequately consider how pilots respond to 737 MAX cockpit emergencies in designing the airplane.

The Federal Aviation Administration has spent months reviewing Boeing's proposed software upgrades to a key safety system and other training and system changes but is not expected to allow the plane to return to service until December at the earliest.

"That plane won't fly unless 99.9% of the American public and American policymakers are convinced that it's absolutely safe," Wicker said, adding he planned to raise Boeing's communication with the FAA during the 737 MAX's development and "the relationship between regulators and manufacturers" during the hearing.

"The main question is how can we have a comfort level that they won't happen again," Wicker said.

Wicker said he expected to see the results of all the various investigations before proceeding to legislative moves and whether Congress must reform the FAA's practice of designating some certification tasks to Boeing and other manufacturers.

"Clearly there was a breakdown in the system somewhere and clearly changes needed to be made," Wicker said. "We need to make sure (the 737 MAX) is as safe as humanly possible."

'A LOT OF SCRUTINY'

Muilenburg, who earlier this month was stripped of his title as board chairman, said on a conference call last week he was "looking forward to participating in those hearings. I anticipate there will be tough questions, challenging questions, a lot of scrutiny."

Also last week, Boeing ousted its commercial airplanes chief.

A report issued on Friday by Indonesian investigators found Boeing, acting without adequate oversight from U.S. regulators, failed to grasp risks in the design of cockpit software on its 737 MAX, sowing the seeds for the Lion Air crash that also involved errors by airline workers and crew.

Earlier this month, the chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which will hold Wednesday's hearing, told Reuters that Boeing must shake up its management team. "Boeing's got to clean up its culture and I don't think you can clean it up with the people who were in charge when this all unfolded," U.S. Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio said.

DeFazio said Congress must reform how the FAA certifies new airplanes. In the case of the 737 MAX, the FAA designated more than 40% of the tasks to Boeing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.37% 339.83 Delayed Quote.6.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:47pTrump suggestion of taking Syrian oil draws rebukes
RE
06:45pU.S. lawmakers will press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 MAX crashes
RE
05:03pLazard appoints Girodolle CEO of Lazard France
RE
04:31pMASTERCARD : Blockchain to Bring Visibility to Food Systems
BU
03:18pGold Loses Luster, Yen Falters as Investors' Outlook Improves
DJ
01:09pCHINA'S NEXT FINANCIAL BUBBLE : High-End Sneakers
DJ
12:29pGold Loses Luster, Yen Falters as Investors' Outlook Improves
DJ
10:42aQATARGAS OPERATING : Laffan Refinery 1 marks 10 years of operation without Lost Time Incident
PU
09:54aArgentines Voting Today Are Expected to Favor Opposition Peronist for President
DJ
09:42aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China calls on Japan to consolidate political foundation for better ties
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOGICAMMS LIMITED : LOGICAMMS : Appendix 3X
2AT&T : AT&T : TitleAT&T to Monetize Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
3DEVEX RESOURCES LTD : DEVEX RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports
4VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED : VIVA ENERGY : Update Quarter Ended 30 September 2019 Opens in a new Window
5JAPAN DISPLAY INC. : JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice of the Impact of Torrential Rain in Kanto and Tohoku Regions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group