U.S. lawmakers worry Hong Kong rules could leak high tech to China
09/10/2019 | 05:44pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior U.S. senators asked President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday to assess U.S. export controls with regard to Hong Kong, expressing concern China could acquire sensitive technologies because of the city's special treatment under U.S. law.
The Republican and Democratic lawmakers also expressed concern about the use of crowd control equipment against protesters.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)