Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. lawsuit filed against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
03/28/2019 | 10:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boeing logo at their headquarters in Chicago

(Reuters) - A lawsuit against Boeing Co was filed in U.S. federal court on Thursday in what appeared to be the first suit over a March 10 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash that killed 157 people.

The lawsuit was filed in Chicago federal court by the family of Jackson Musoni, a citizen of Rwanda, and alleges that Boeing, which manufactures the 737 MAX, had defectively designed the automated flight control system.

Boeing said it could not comment on the lawsuit.

"Boeing ... is working with the authorities to evaluate new information as it becomes available," it said, adding all inquiries about the ongoing accident investigation must be directed to the investigating authorities.

The 737 MAX planes were grounded worldwide following the Ethiopian Airlines disaster, which came five months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189 people.

Boeing said on Wednesday it had reprogrammed software on its 737 MAX to prevent erroneous data from triggering an anti-stall system that is facing mounting scrutiny in the wake of two deadly nose-down crashes in the past five months.

The planemaker said the anti-stall system, which is believed to have repeatedly forced the nose lower in at least one of the accidents, in Indonesia last October, would only do so once per event after sensing a problem, giving pilots more control.

The crash of Boeing's passenger jet in Ethiopia raised the chances that families of the victims, even non-U.S. residents, will be able to sue in U.S. courts, where payouts are much larger than in other countries, some legal experts have said.

Wednesday's complaint was filed by Musoni's three minor children, who are Dutch citizens residing in Belgium.

The lawsuit says Boeing failed to warn the public, airlines and pilots of the airplane's allegedly erroneous sensors, causing the aircraft to dive automatically and uncontrollably.

Ethiopian officials and some analysts have said the Ethiopian Airlines jet behaved in a similar pattern as the 737 MAX involved in October's Lion Air disaster. The investigation into the March crash, which is being led by the Ethiopian Transport Ministry, is still at an early stage.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Tom Brown and Stephen Coates)

By Tina Bellon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31pMIKE LEE : Sens. Lee, Booker Introduce Commodity Checkoff Reform Bill
PU
10:28pU.S., China resume trade talks in Beijing after 'productive working dinner'
RE
10:27pU.S., China resume trade talks in Beijing after 'productive working dinner'
RE
10:26pChina's Huawei posts 25 percent rise in 2018 profit on smartphone sales
RE
10:20pFed done raising interest rates; significant chance of cut in 2020
RE
10:19pVietnam's first-quarter GDP growth at 6.79 percent year-on-year vs. 7.45 pct growth in first-quarter last year - government
RE
10:14pNESTLE TO FACE LAWSUIT SAYING POLAND SPRING WATER NOT FROM A SPRING : U.S. judge
RE
10:11pDSTO DEFENCE SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY ORGANISATION : A fast-acting tourniquet for Australia's Future Soldier
PU
10:01pU.S. lawsuit filed against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash
RE
10:01pBayer shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
3GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement ..
4S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney bans smoking at U.S. parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openings

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.